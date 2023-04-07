Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Check Out the Big Reveals at the 2023 New York Auto Show!

The Hyundai Ioniq 6

The New York Auto Show is a unique combination of new automotive ideas, ride-and-drive experiences, technological innovation, exceptional concept vehicles and all the latest new cars and trucks—all under one roof. Here is a rundown of product reveals and news from the New York International Auto Show , taking place from April 7 through April 16, 2023 at the Javits Center.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 was crowned as the top pick in three categories at the 2023 World Car of the Year Awards, and is 2023’s best vehicle. That makes this the second year in a row that the brand has been a triple-winner at the awards.

The new electric sedan was named the World Electric Vehicle of the year. Its design was singled out as the best of the 2023, and it was named the overall car of the year at the New York Auto Show today. Hyundai’s sister brand, Kia, also earned an accolade, as the EV6 GT was dubbed the World Performance Car of the year.

The only categories in which a Hyundai Motor Corporation vehicle wasn’t named the best on earth were the World Luxury Car and World Urban Car. Those were won by the Lucid Air (an American brand) and the Citroën C3, respectively.



2024 Toyota Grand Highlander

The first-ever all-new 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander is a spacious SUV with an adult-sized third row, ample cargo room, and three available powertrains including an efficiency- focused 2.5-liter hybrid with 34 combined MPG. It has all the space, power, and style you need to elevate your weekend road trips to epic adventures.



2024 Volkswagen Atlas Peak

The face of Peak Edition models immediately stands out from other Atlas trims with a rugged front fascia and underbody cladding in silver. A gloss-black “X” design element stretches across the lower fascia, borrowed from Atlas Cross Sport. Two chrome strips pop on an otherwise blacked-out grille, flowing to either side of the illuminated logo.



Genesis GV80 Coupe Concept

With almost one millions vehicles sold globally, Genesis, the luxury line of Hyundai brought a lave orange vehicle that was impressive. The four-passenger GV80 Coupe Concept adds a new facet to the Genesis brand.



The highly capable GV80 has been praised for pushing boundaries powered by a 375 horsepower from an available 3.5T engine, with an impressive suite of standard safety features and available options like heated, ventilated and power 2nd-row seats.



The GV80 Coupe Concept's interior is swathed in black Alcantara, but the dominating feature are the four sports bucket seats, which suggest serious performance intent. This concept will be a production car coming soon.



All-Electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV

All-new, All-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV Unveiled at New York International Auto Show with Targeted Range of up to an Unsurpassed 500 Miles Ram 1500 REV to provide customers the industry’s best combination of range, towing, payload and charge time.



2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Ioniq 6 is, in many ways, the most impressive Hyundai EV yet. The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is an ultra-sleek sedan. The Ioniq 6 also uses some of the same design elements that give the Ioniq 5 its unique looks. Equipped with rear wheel drive or all wheel drive option, will be available summer 2023 with a starting price of $41,600.



2024 Subaru Crosstrek Wilderness

The all-new Crosstrek Wilderness will have increased ground clearance, 17-inch black wheels wrapped on Yokohama Geolander all-terrain tires, dual-function off road mode, StarTex upholstery, a 180-degree front monitor, anodized copper interior and exterior accents, and Wilderness badging. This vehicle will be naturally-aspirated 2.5-liter Boxer engine like the Sport and Limited trims. So look for the Crosstrek Wilderness to be priced at just under $30,000.



2024 Kia EV9

(the brand’s first all-electric three-row SUV)

The all-new EV9 is Kia's first three- row electric flagship SUV that brings fresh thinking, design, technology, high-performance SUV capability, and long-range EV power. With an all new look for KIA, the EV9 is made of recycled materials.

The all-electric EV9 is rugged and full of technology, plenty of space and modern style and a quick charging 800V battery technology.



2024 Jeep Wrangler and Easter Safari Special Editions

Jeep unveiled the facelift of its popular Wrangler SUV, The 2024 Wrangler now gets a smaller grille with black slots as standard, except for the Wrangler Sahara trim. The Easter Safari specials seven one-of-a-kind Jeep concept vehicles take four-wheeling to the next level and prove why there’s nothing quite like legendary Jeep 4x4 capability. Showcasing Jeeps capabilities and love for the outdoors.



2024 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170 - 1025 HP

The limited edition 2023 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, is the fastest and most powerful factory muscle car in the world. Reaching 0-60 MPH in 1.66 seconds with the highest G-force acceleration of any production car. This car is not for the average driver, this is celebrating the end of an era of Hemi powered cars from Stellantis. This is a limited production car starting at $96,995.



2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse

The all-new seventh-generation Mustang Dark Horse, is powered by 5.0-liter V8 performance engine, with its aggressive track-focused look and style. Exclusive to Dark Horse’s sinister style, cooler shades of blue are appointed throughout, with Indigo Blue interior accents, a signature anodized blue titanium shift ball with the manual transmission and special blue metallic paint.

One last announcement, Hyundai has partnered with Disney to create a Disney-themed Ioniq 5. It's called the Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Concept, celebrating 100 years of the children's brand.

If you can make it to the New York International Auto Show in person this year it’s April 7-16, 2023, The Javits Center presented more special vehicles from all the major automakers who displayed their latest production vehicles and concepts in the Big Apple. Whether it's cars, trucks, crossovers or SUVs that you're looking for, you're going to find something here that piques your interest.

