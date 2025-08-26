Motorlux 2025: Monterey Car Week's Most Luxurious Launch

There’s nothing in the world like Monterey Car Week. Every August, California’s coast becomes the epicenter of automotive excellence. But before the concours crowds arrive at Pebble Beach, before the champagne flows at the many exciting events, and before the rumble of historic racers echoes from Laguna Seca — there’s Motorlux.

And let me tell you, this year’s event was nothing short of spectacular.

Held at the exclusive Monterey Jet Center, Motorlux is the ultimate kickoff party for Car Week, and in many ways, it’s the hidden gem that outshines the week’s more famous main events. It’s where luxury takes flight — literally — pairing exotic automobiles with vintage aircraft, gourmet cuisine, fine wine, and some of the most passionate collectors and enthusiasts in the world.

You don’t just attend Motorlux. You experience it.

The event is curated to perfection. The hangar doors open onto a red-carpet runway of rare cars, multi-million-dollar planes, and vibrant automotive personalities. It’s where Gulfstream jets sit beside Bugattis, McLarens, and vintage Ferraris, and Michelin-starred chefs deliver plated works of art just steps away from seven-figure collector cars. And this year’s gathering elevated the experience to new heights.

From the moment I arrived, the sensory overload was real. The scent of fresh cuisine mixed with the distinct note of high-octane history. Imagine sipping a Napa Valley reserve while standing next to a warbird aircraft or a Le Mans-winning Porsche. It’s a celebration of art, technology, and culture — all united by a love of motion and design.

The ambiance is unmatched. This isn’t a sterile concours. This is a celebration. Motorlux brings together a community of drivers, collectors, designers, artists, pilots, and dreamers. Whether you’re a lifelong gearhead or someone just discovering the magic of the automobile, it’s a place where everyone shares a story — and everyone leaves with a new one.

As the sun set behind the Pacific, live music lit up the tarmac. People danced, laughed, toasted, and marveled. Under the stars, Motorlux transforms from a car event into a lifestyle experience. This is about more than chrome and horsepower. It’s about moments. It’s about memory-making. And this year, those memories will last a lifetime.

But let’s not forget the real adrenaline rush of the night — the Broad Arrow Auction. If Motorlux is the soul of Monterey Car Week, Broad Arrow brings the heartbeat.

This year’s auction was a two-night event, held right inside the Jet Center, and the energy was electric. With over 150 exceptional collector cars crossing the block, the room was alive with the sound of auctioneers, bidders, and applause. We witnessed records fall, collections change hands, and the true value of automotive history celebrated with every hammer drop.



This year’s Broad Arrow Auction totaled $49.8 million in sales, with 76% of lots sold. Top sellers included a 2005 Maserati MC12 Spyder sold for $5,202,500, a 2008 Koenigsegg CCXR Targa sold for $3,222,500, and a truly remarkable

1991 Porsche 911 Reimagined Coupe sold for $2,645,000. These results once again demonstrate the growing strength of the collector car market and the enduring passion for rare and historically significant vehicles.

It’s no surprise that collectors from around the globe timed their travel to align with this event. The diversity of cars on offer was staggering — everything from pre-war Alfa Romeos to modern hyper cars, race legends, and investment-grade icons. Broad Arrow continues to set a new standard in presentation, with a runway-style auction block that combines fashion-show theatrics with motorsport energy.

And for those watching closely, this auction isn’t just about collecting. It’s about investing. It’s about preserving automotive heritage. It’s about community.

Because that’s the magic of Motorlux. It’s more than the sum of its incredible parts. It’s a reminder that cars — whether concours-level classics or the dream machines of tomorrow — are vehicles to something bigger. They bring us together. They inspire innovation. They tell our stories. And they create unforgettable connections.

As I walked out past the last lingering guests, I realized Motorlux isn’t just a kickoff. It’s a declaration. A statement that Monterey Car Week is about passion, elegance, and drive. To those who say there’s no magic left in the car world, I say: you haven’t been to Motorlux.

Monterey Car Week is where automotive dreams begin in style. Stay tuned for Pebble Beach Concours winner and auction results and the impact for collectors and car investors.

Lauren Fix is an automotive expert and journalist covering industry trends, policy changes, and their impact on drivers nationwide. Follow her on X @LaurenFix for the latest car news and insights.