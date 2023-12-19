NHTSA Wants Your Feedback on Mandated 'Kill Switches'

The National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration (NHTSA) wants your feedback on its mandated “kill switches” coming to all vehicles in 2026.

We covered a story regarding the Biden-approved 2021 infrastructure bill containing Section 24220 regarding a requirement for automakers to begin including a “vehicle kill switch” within the operating software of new cars that’s capable of disabling a vehicle from operating if it detects driver impairment.

The system, described in the bill as “advanced drunk and impaired driving prevention technology,” is positioned as a safety tool to help prevent drunk driving. By 2026, the kill switch is be mandated on every new car sold in the United States. Really.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has published its preliminary report on the mandate, laying out the challenges facing its implementation.

NHTSA is seeking feedback from the public on the issue. According to The Washington Post, the agency is curious to learn if the public will accept the potential for false positives that could prevent sober drivers from operating a vehicle.

Just imagine an emergency, but you can’t do anything because your car won’t start due to a false positive. Or any other situation for that matter.

We’re sure your boss would understand if you called in saying you won’t make it to work because your car’s “prevention technology” had a false positive. Or any other urgent emergency with life threatening implications.

Even if the system is 99.9% accurate, that could still amount to a million false positives a day, which is something all of us will have to deal with if this system is implemented.

The NHTSA also wants to know how the government should educate the public about technology-related privacy concerns. The concerns include listening to you in your car; tracking your eyes; (they’re already doing through the Gentex system and many other similar systems) as well as tracking your driving inputs including steering, location, gas and brake pedal. More sensors mean more data collection, posing further privacy concerns.

The Automotive Coalition for Traffic Safety aims to have a working drunk-driver detector by the end of 2025, and automakers will have to figure out how to install it in new cars even as the agency notes the system could increase costs and complexity, which will undoubtedly be passed onto the consumer. Great cars will even more expensive.

Be sure to make your voice heard regarding this new proposal at regualtions.gov by searching for the docket number, NHTSA-2022-0079, and follow the instructions once it’s been published to the federal register. You can also mail or fax your comments to the US Department of Transportation.

People are infuriated that this rule that Rep. Thomas Massie has tried to strip from the bill. Now is your chance. Speak up and let them know that this is a very bad idea, and it puts lives at risk. Let’s bury them with comments, emails, and voice messages, and let them know how you feel.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/FttBV_XfHyw

