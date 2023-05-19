Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Is The 2023 KIA Niro SX The BEST Hybrid Crossover?

The 2023 KIA Niro SX is a small crossover SUV that aims to strike the perfect balance between efficiency, practicality, and style. This well-rounded vehicle is perfect for those who are looking for a reliable and economical car that is also fun to drive.

Powertrain

The Niro SX comes with a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, two electric motors, and a lithium-ion battery pack. Together, these components produce a total output of 139 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque.



The powertrain is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that sends power to the front wheels. This setup allows the Niro SX to achieve an EPA-estimated 49 miles per gallon in combined city/highway driving, which is impressive for a crossover SUV. Zero to 60 is achieved in 8.9 seconds so it’s not at all a speed demon.

Exterior Design

The Niro SX's exterior design is modern and sleek. It has a unique front grille that is flanked by sharp-looking headlights, giving it a distinctive appearance. The side profile is sporty, with a sloping roofline and 18-inch alloy wheels that give the car a bold look. The rear of the car features LED taillights and a rear spoiler that adds to the sporty vibe.



Overall, the Niro SX is an attractive car that will appeal to those who want a vehicle that stands out from the crowd.

Interior Design

Inside, the Niro SX is well-built and offers a spacious cabin that is comfortable for five passengers. The dashboard is laid out logically, with the center stack dominated by an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is responsive and easy to use.



The infotainment system comes with standard features like Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth connectivity, and a six-speaker audio system. The Niro SX also offers optional features like a premium Harman Kardon sound system, wireless smartphone charging, and a panoramic sunroof.

Safety Features

The Niro SX comes with a long list of standard safety features, including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, lane keeping assist, adaptive cruise control, and a rearview camera. The car also offers optional features like blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and parking sensors. These features ensure that you and your passengers are safe while on the road.

Driving Experience

On the road, the Niro SX is a fun car to drive. The electric motor provides instant torque, which makes the car feel quick off the line. The handling is nimble, and the suspension is well-tuned, providing a smooth ride even on rough roads. The brakes are responsive, and the steering is precise, giving the driver confidence behind the wheel. The Niro SX is perfect for those who enjoy a fun and engaging driving experience.

Practicality

In terms of practicality, the Niro SX offers 19.4 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, which is ample for a small crossover SUV. Folding down the rear seats increases the cargo space to 54.5 cubic feet, providing plenty of room for larger items. The Niro SX also comes with a hidden storage compartment under the cargo floor, which is a nice touch. This additional storage space makes the Niro SX perfect for those who need a practical and spacious car.

It’s covered by a basic warranty of 5 yr./ 60000 miles, 10 year / 100k warranty on the powertrain, and the hybrid battery also carries a 10-year/100,000-mile warranty. Roadside assistance is provided for five years/60,000 miles.

Conclusion

Overall, the 2023 KIA Niro SX is an impressive small crossover SUV that offers a unique blend of efficiency, practicality, and style. Its fuel-efficient powertrain, spacious and well-built cabin, and fun-to-drive nature make it a compelling choice for anyone in the market for a small SUV. Additionally, the car's long list of standard safety features and optional tech features make it an excellent value for the money. If you are in the market for a small crossover SUV, the 2023

If you're in the market for a small crossover SUV, the 2023 KIA Niro SX is definitely worth considering.



