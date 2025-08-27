Kia's Bold Vision Shines: Your Future Ride Awaits

Imagine a world where your car isn’t just a way to get around—it’s a lifestyle. That’s the bold vision Kia unveiled at Milan Design Week from April 7-9, 2025, at Eastend Studios in Milan, Italy.

Their “Transcend Journey” display wasn’t just about sleek vehicles; it was a glimpse into a future where cars adapt to your life, whether you’re navigating city streets, hauling cargo, or escaping to the wilderness.

From the versatile Kia PV5 to the rugged WKNDR concept and the urban-chic Concept EV2, Kia’s is their vision that the future of driving is electric, customizable, and exciting. The whole city was buzzing with future design and the merger of where cars meet culture.

Milan Design Week is the global stage for cutting-edge design, drawing creators and fans to marvel at everything from futuristic furniture to, yes, the vehicles we drive. For the third year running, Kia rolled into this creative hub to showcase its “Opposites United” design philosophy—a blend of bold contrasts that makes their cars both functional and amazing.

This year, Kia brought lead designers from their global studios, hosted a design symposium, and put their latest creations front and center: the production-ready PV5, the adventure-ready PV5 WKNDR concept, and the city-smart Concept EV2. It’s not just about looks—these vehicles show Kia’s focus on design, functionality, creativity, and style that resonate with real life.

Kia PV5: The Shape-Shifter

Leading the charge is the Kia PV5, the first model from Kia’s Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) strategy. Think of it as a Swiss Army knife on wheels. Built on Kia’s Electric-Global Modular Platform, the PV5 comes in three flavors—Passenger, Cargo, and Chassis Cab—with plans for conversion models like premium vans, light campers, crew vans, open beds, and even refrigerated trucks.

Designed for a business owner or a weekend adventurer, this electric vehicle offers up to 250 miles on a single charge, with 30-minute fast-charging. Its modular design lets you swap configurations to suit your needs, from hauling gear to seating passengers. Up fitters will offer multiple choices and customization. The PV5 will hit the roads in Korea and Europe in July 2025, with more markets to follow, plus bigger siblings—the PV7 in 2027 and PV9 in 2029—on the way. The USA will get them in the next few years.

The PV5 is the kind of vehicle that makes you rethink what a car can do.

PV5 WKNDR Concept: Your Ticket to the Great Outdoors

For those who hear who prefer nature, the PV5 WKNDR concept is your dream ride. This off-grid beast is fully self-sufficient, solar panels are on the roof top pop-up and hydro turbine wheels to recharge its batteries. Off-road tires makes the exterior even more rugged, while the modular interior maximizes space for all your gear.

The standout? A “Gear Head” storage system that doubles as a mobile pantry or sheltered gear vault, perfect for electric cooking under the stars. The yellow bands on the interior panels are electrified for televisions, game stations or electric cooking items. The concepts vehicle showcased a sustainability floor manufactured with Nike Grind flooring made from recycled sneakers. The WKNDR isn’t a bespoke concept that will get your wheels turning to make it your own.

Concept EV2: Urban Cool

City dwellers will find the Concept EV2 to be a smart compact all-electric B-segment SUV that’s as stylish as it is practical. It appears to be a KIA Soul that is electrified, although designers state that this is a future production model. This EV is designed for urban life with recycled materials and a user-friendly layout.

Rear center hinged doors (which may not be on the final product), a flat floor, and a wide tailgate make it easy to load up, while features like pop-up luggage dividers, adaptive LED lighting, and removable triangular speakers add a playful, tech-savvy vibe. It’s built for drivers who want to embrace smart, eco-friendly living without sacrificing personality or productivity.

Kia’s Future Products: Hybrids, Pickups, and More EVs

Kia isn’t focused on one propulsion, or SUVs. Kia plans to nearly double hybrid sales from 490,000 units in 2025 to one million by 2030, expanding hybrids across all segments, from the compact Seltos to the family-friendly Telluride. A new Telluride will be coming very soon.

KIA is following the EV3, EV4, and EV5, the EV2 that will join Kia’s growing electric lineup, with more models on the horizon.

The long-awaited EV pickup truck will be tailored for North America. It will be built on a new platform with top-tier cargo space, towing strength, off-road grit, and cutting-edge tech for urban and outdoor use. We asked if a hybrid version will come to the USA, but they skirted the reply.

Kia says it will be keeping things flexible, producing internal combustion engines, hybrids, and EVs at 13 global plants, with two dedicated EV factories boosting efficiency.

New partnerships are planned for Kia, they are teamed up with lifestyle brands like Helinox (outdoor gear) and Potler (coffee shop vibes) to show how their vehicles fit into real-world passions.

Why It Matters

Kia’s Milan showcase wasn’t just a flex; it was a promise. Their “Opposites United” philosophy delivers vehicles that are beautiful yet practical, innovative yet approachable. From the PV5’s modular magic to the WKNDR’s off-grid swagger and the EV2’s urban edge, Kia’s redefining mobility for everyone—city slickers, business owners, and nature lovers alike. Add in their hybrid and pickup plans, and it’s clear: Kia’s is keeping up with the future, and building what customers are seeking.

