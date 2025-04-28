Bezos' $20,000 Slate Shakes Up EV Industry

Jeff Bezos is shaking up the auto industry with Slate Auto’s $20,000 electric truck: a barebones, no-frills vehicle that’s poised to challenge Tesla’s pricey Cybertruck.

Unveiled in Long Beach, California, this compact, two-seat pickup is a bold move to make EVs affordable for the average American. But with President Trump vowing to axe federal EV tax credits, can Slate Auto’s ambitious plan succeed? Why this truck is a potential game-changer—and the hurdles it faces.

Slate Auto’s truck, simply called “The Truck,” is a masterclass in simplicity. Priced at $27,500 before a $7,500 federal tax credit, it’s designed to undercut competitors like Tesla’s Cybertruck, which starts at a whopping $82,235.

The base model comes with crank windows, no infotainment screen, and unpainted plastic body panels. Want music? There’s a phone mount and an optional Bluetooth speaker. It’s a throwback to the days when vehicles were about function, not flash.

With a 150-mile range from a 52.7-kWh battery (or 240 miles with an optional upgrade), it’s built for practicality, boasting a 1,400-pound payload and 1,000-pound towing capacity. Plus, it can transform into a five-seat SUV with a conversion kit, offering versatility that’s rare at this price point.

Bezos, through his investment in Slate Auto, is betting on a model that echoes the Ford Model T: affordable, customizable, and American-made. Assembled in Indiana, Slate’s direct-to-consumer sales model cuts out dealerships, saving buyers from markups.

The “We Built It, You Make It” ethos encourages owners to personalize with accessories, from color wraps to speakers, potentially boosting Slate’s profits through high-margin add-ons. With $111 million raised in 2023 and backing from heavyweights like LA Dodgers owner Mark Walter, Slate has the financial muscle to disrupt the market.

But here’s the catch: that $20,000 price hinges on a federal EV tax credit that may vanish under Trump’s policies. Without it, the truck’s cost creeps into the $30,000 range, especially if buyers opt for upgrades like power windows or a paint job.

Many potential buyers—think retirees or young workers—may not qualify for the credit anyway, as it’s income-based. Add to that the EV market’s cooling demand, with Cox Automotive noting average EV prices at $59,205, and Slate faces a tough road. Competing against established players like Ford’s $26,995 Maverick, Slate must prove its reliability as a startup, a challenge that sank Fisker and Lordstown Motors.

So, will Slate’s truck succeed or fail? It’s a brilliant concept for budget-conscious buyers craving a simple, American-made EV. But without tax incentives and with a volatile market, Slate’s success depends on flawless execution and consumer trust. For now, Bezos has thrown down the gauntlet, leaving Tesla’s Elon Musk in the dust.

Per Slate, Bezos has invested in the Washington Post; Rivian/Amazon delivery EVs; and now Slate. None of these companies make money, all billionaire vanity projects. My read is that Slate Auto would be focused like Rivian delivery EV on helping corporations meet their sustainability goals. I would argue that that would've been a much better consumer release. "Amazon launches EV pickup truck." Just rebrand it under the Amazon label. We will have it delivered to your door by the time you wake up next morning! Now that would have been the smart marketing move.

Soon after the launch, Tesla announced it will sell a basic entry level EV that costs much less, it's likely to be a more basic version of the 2025 Model Y SUV. Tesla plans to start production of a more affordable EV in June, the company said in its more recent earnings call. We shall see.

You can support me by buying me a cup of coffee. Thanks for subscribing and your support! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

Looking for more automotive news? https://www.CarCoachReports.com

Total Car Score Podcast ► https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score/

______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.