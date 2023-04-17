Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: The Thrill of Driving the FINAL Jaguar F-Type | 75 Special Edition

This is the last of the sexy V-8–powered coupe and convertible, Sadly the F-type will be ending its run after 2024. This is the close to its 75-year history at Jaguar.

The Jaguar Car Company made a big splash in 1948 with the introduction of its new sports car: the XK120. By 1954, 12,000 of the XK120 had been sold. Fast forward to 1961, Jaguar launched what became the most beautiful and iconic sports car of all time, the E-Type. The E-Type was instantly recognizable. The Jaguar E-Type is widely regarded as one of the most important and pretty sports cars of all time.

The next generation, the F-Type debuted as a 2014 model. The F-type was a modernized performance, a luxurious grand touring experience, and everyday reliability sports car. The Jaguar F-TYPE is the definitive Jaguar sports car from rich bloodline spanning 75 years, the final version is called the 75 Edition.

1950 Jaguar XK 120 Open Two-Seater

The XK 120, was the car that established Jaguar's motorsport credentials.

The secret of the XK 120s competition success was its extremely rugged chassis, the extraordinary reliability of its then new 3.4-litre, twin-cam engine and the light weight of its all-alloy bodywork (later production cars were built from steel). Its only weakness was its brakes, with heavy wear rates and susceptibility to fade.

This car is the 1953, NUB 120 was raced and came back to Jaguar and is unrestored. Today NUB 120 is maintained in full working order and can often be seen at classic car events supporting the marque whose reputation it did so much to establish.

1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8 Litre is the 1st production open two seater E-type.

At the launch of the E-type at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1961, two cars served as press demonstrators. One of them was this car, 77 RW, built in February 1961 as the first production open two-seater. It was famously driven out to Geneva in a dramatic 17 hour overnight run, by Jaguar's Test and Development Engineer through the night to get to Geneva. It is now the oldest surviving open E-type.

The E-type was in many ways developed from Jaguar's successful racing D-type which had won the Le Mans race three times from 1955 to 1957. Originally intended as a racing car, the E-type eventually emerged as a road-going sports, grand touring car, and in motor racing.



The E-type, or XKE as it was known in North America, caused a sensation when revealed in Geneva. Offered as a two-seat roadster or fixed-head coupe, the iconic design was a result of Malcolm Sayer’s obsession with aerodynamics, and, combined with a 265hp 3.8-litre, triple-carburetor version of the XK engine, it was a capable of 0-60mph in 6.9 seconds.



In 1964, the XK’s displacement increased to 4.2-litres, and then in 1966 a 2+2 fixed head coupe joined the line-up. In Series 3 form, E-type became the first Jaguar to use the new, all-aluminium 5.3-litre V12, which developed an effortless 272hp and set new benchmarks for smoothness and refinement.

2005 Jaguar XK

The Jaguar XK is a two-door 2+2 grand tourer automobile manufacturered from 1996–2014 in hatchback coupé and convertible bodystyles, across two generations. The XK was introduced at the Geneva Motor Show in March 1996 and was discontinued in July 2014.



The first generation was marketed as the XK8, replacing the XJS and was Jaguar's first 8-cylinder model. The second generation of the XK, noted for its aluminium monocoque chassis and construction, was launched in 2006 model year.



The XKR performance variant was introduced in both of the generations with the second generation also offering a more powerful XKR-S variant. This is the same style as the Trans Am Series race cars from 2000-2004.

2012 F-Type

The next generation, the F-Type debuted as a 2014 model. The F-type offered modernized performance, a luxurious grand touring experience, and everyday reliability sports car.

The Jaguar F-TYPE is the definitive Jaguar sports car from rich bloodline spanning 75 years, the final version is called the 75 Edition. This is the last of the sexy V-8–powered coupe and convertible, Sadly the F-type will be ending its run after 2024. This is the close to a 75 year history for Jaguar.

2024 F-TYPE 75 & R 75



To celebrate the final Model Year of F-TYPE and 75 years of Jaguar Sportscars, customers can choose the F-TYPE 75 or F-TYPE R 75 special editions. Powered by Jaguar’s supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine in 444hp and 575hp, they are offered in both Coupe and Convertible bodystyles.

These final model will feature a unique interior and exterior design elements and the unique paint option of Giola Green metallic. Jaguar combustion engines maybe gone as they transition to pure electric modern luxury brand in 2025.

If you are seeking the next collectible car or investment you can enjoy; take the 2023 Jaguar F-Type 75 Edition for a test drive and you will be impressed.



