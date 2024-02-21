Honda E-Scooter Resembles a Rideable Suitcase

The launch of Honda's Motocompacto electric scooter coincides with the introduction of the company's first fully-electric SUVs, the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, both coming to market in early 2024.

Towards its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030 with a global sales volume of 2 million units.

In North America, Honda has laid out an aggressive timeline of EV introductions leading to 2030 and ultimately to 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040.

This year, it will begin sales of the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, co-developed with GM.

In 2025 in North America, a mid- to large-size EV model based on Honda's original EV architecture will go on sale.

In 2025 in North America, a mid- to large-size EV model based on Honda's original EV architecture will go on sale.

For more information on Honda's corporate transformation initiatives, including electrification, go to http://www.Motocompacto.honda.com.

