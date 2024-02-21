×
honda | e-scooter | motocompacto
Honda E-Scooter Resembles a Rideable Suitcase

Honda E-Scooter Resembles a Rideable Suitcase
A Honda Motocompacto Electric Scooter at the 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show (Alex J. Berliner/AP)

Lauren Fix By Wednesday, 21 February 2024 01:51 PM EST

The launch of Honda's Motocompacto electric scooter coincides with the introduction of the company's first fully-electric SUVs, the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, both coming to market in early 2024.

Towards its global goal to achieve carbon neutrality for all products and corporate activities by 2050, Honda will introduce 30 new EVs globally by 2030 with a global sales volume of 2 million units.

In North America, Honda has laid out an aggressive timeline of EV introductions leading to 2030 and ultimately to 100% zero-emission automobile sales by 2040.

This year, it will begin sales of the Honda Prologue and Acura ZDX, co-developed with GM.

In 2025 in North America, a mid- to large-size EV model based on Honda's original EV architecture will go on sale.

For more information on Honda's corporate transformation initiatives, including electrification, go to http://www.Motocompacto.honda.com. * $995 MSRP includes standard compact charger that can be stowed on-board

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.

© 2024 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


LaurenFix
Newsmax Media, Inc.

