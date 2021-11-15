Lauren Fix: Top 5 Tips for Safer Holiday Travel

The holidays are a popular time for travelers. This year, 76% of Americans are planning to travel by car. However, the wintery weather and extensive travel time can present certain safety hazards that you should be aware of before taking your trip. Here are five tips for safe holiday travels to consider while planning your trip.

A recent 3M survey showed 77$ of drivers are concerned about driving in bad weather and 71% of 3M U.S. survey respondents are concerned about night visibility.

Tip #1 - Appreciate what makes the roads safer



Reflective sheeting used in street, highway and stop signs, which 3M first began providing in 1939, is now also used in license plates and in the clothing that joggers and bicyclists wear. These simple but important signs have been helping make the roads safer for over 80 years.

Tip #2 - Prepare before you hit the road

Check your tire pressure and the condition of your tread. Properly inflated and adequate tires can keep you safe on the road – especially in slick conditions.

Because 80% of driving decision are based on visibility, seeing the road and other drivers should be a top concern for drivers. Also: Replace your wiper blades and carry extra washer fluid.

Check your headlights, taillights, turn signals and backup lights. If your headlights lenses are hazy, you can polish them to get better view of the road.

Tip #3 - Plan your route in advance

Use your GPS to watch traffic and help you plan the best time to leave for your trip, thus avoiding the major rush hours. This will help you avoid road construction and accidents.

Plan fuel stops, and use apps to get the lowest prices.

Tip #4 - Always be prepared for an emergency

Carry an emergency kit and replenish any items you have used in the past. This includes preparing for colder temperatures that can impact your travel: First aid kit Blanket Drinking water Flashlight Reflective triangles (LED lights) Reflective vest in case you need to walk to get help Duct tape - this is a great temporary solution for a quick repair. Even if you aren’t mechanically minded, you can still patch up with duct tape until you can find a safer and more permanent solution -- wh ile on the road



Tip #5 - Know how to handle bad weather

Keep your focus on the road, and stay off your phone. That way, you can be aware of the other vehicles and drivers around you.

77% of the respondents in the SM survey are concerned about driving in bad weather. If you find yourself driving in bad weather and visibility is an issue, be sure to focus your attention to road markings to keep your awareness. If you have no visibility, pull over in a safe area.

Watch the video review. We show you everything you need to know. If you have additional questions, put them in the comments below and I'll be happy to answer.

Additional articles are on our website here. I have also written a book that covers the topic, "Lauren Fix's Guide to Loving Your Car."



_______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach® is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.



Lauren is the National Automotive Correspondent for Newsmax TV, a conservative news net carried in 23 countries and in over 35 million U.S. cable/satellite homes. She is also The Weather Channel and Inside Edition’s auto expert. Lauren Fix serves as a juror for the esteemed North American Car & Truck of the Year Awards (NACTOY).

