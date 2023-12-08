×
Tags: genesis | suv | luxury
OPINION

A Luxury Bargain: 2024 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature

genesis prestige signature suv
(Photo courtesy of Lauren Fix; used with permission.) 

Lauren Fix By Friday, 08 December 2023 12:55 PM EST

 The 2024 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature is a luxury bargain. It oozes with sophistication; a long list of standard features; offers an athletic look and has refined road manners.

It gets confused for a Bentley, but it's priced like a Genesis, which makes the GV80 something special. The 2024 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature Edition is the epitome of luxury at a budget-friendly price.

With its sleek design and signature lighting, this vehicle is sure to turn heads.

Not to mention, the leather seating surfaces, heated and ventilated seats, and massage feature make for an incredibly comfortable ride.

This midsize luxury SUV offers a large quantity of impressive amenities and a striking design at a price that is a better value than its competitors from Germany.

Overall the GV80 is a very impressive SUV that is worth a test drive.

Starting at $58,645 - $81,500

Pros :

  • Impressively smooth ride quality
  • Lots of luxury and tech features at an attractive price
  • Quiet and solidly built cabin
  • Long warranty coverage

Don't miss out on this luxury bargain - check out the 2024 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature Edition today!

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


LaurenFix
It gets confused for a Bentley, but it's priced like a Genesis, which makes the GV80 something special. The 2024 Genesis GV80 Prestige Signature Edition is the epitome of luxury at a budget-friendly price.
Friday, 08 December 2023 12:55 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

