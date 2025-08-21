WATCH TV LIVE

2026 Genesis GV70 Review: A Luxury SUV That Outshines the BMW X3?

The 2026 Genesis GV70 (Photo courtesy of Genesis Motor)

Lauren Fix By Thursday, 21 August 2025 02:59 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

The 2026 Genesis GV70 is a compact luxury SUV that blends style, performance, and value, making it a formidable contender against the BMW X3 and other rivals like the Audi Q5 and Mercedes-Benz GLC. After spending time with the GV70, I’m convinced it’s one of the best options in its class. Check out my full video review here: 2026 Genesis GV70 Video Review.

The GV70’s exterior embraces Genesis’ “Athletic Elegance” philosophy, featuring redesigned bumpers, a dual-weave mesh grille, and striking full LED quad lamps. Sport trims add black accents, a rear spoiler, and optional 21-inch alloy wheels for a bold, dynamic look.

New exterior colors like Ceres Blue enhance its curb appeal. Inside, the cabin is a masterpiece with Nappa leather in four color options, including the stunning Ultramarine Blue with orange stitching. A single 27-inch OLED display integrates the digital cluster and infotainment, offering seamless access to Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a premium Bang & Olufsen 16-speaker audio system. Features like a digital key, wireless charging, and enhanced voice recognition elevate the tech experience.

Under the hood, the GV70 offers two engines. The standard 2.5L turbo four-cylinder delivers 300 hp and 311 lb-ft of torque, achieving 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds with 22/28 MPG city/highway. The twin-turbo 3.5L V6, found in my test model, pumps out 375 hp and 391 lb-ft, sprinting to 60 mph in just 4.6 seconds.

Paired with an 8-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive, the V6 adds a Sport Plus mode and adaptive suspension with Road Preview suspension for a responsive, comfortable ride. New drive modes, including terrain mode for snow, mud, or sand, and it can be personalized as well.

Safety is a strong suit, with a standard suite including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, and Blind-Spot Cameras. Upgraded features like Hands-On Detection and improved Remote Smart Parking Assist with diagonal parking capability add confidence.

The GV70 seats five comfortably, with heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and optional massaging seats on top trims. Cargo space is generous at 28.9 cubic feet, expanding to 56.9 with the 60/40 rear seats folded.

Priced from $47,985 to $70,095, the GV70 undercuts competitors while offering class-leading luxury. The 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty and three years of free maintenance sweeten the deal. Drawbacks? The wiper blade design could improve, and more small-item storage would be nice.

Verdict: The 2026 Genesis GV70 combines high-end features, exhilarating performance, and unbeatable value. Compared to the BMW X3, it offers a more luxurious interior and better pricing, making it a top pick for luxury SUV buyers.

_______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is an automotive expert. Follow her on X @LaurenFix for the latest car news and insights.

