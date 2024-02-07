Genesis G70 Sedan Gives Bentley a Run for Its Money

The 2024 Genesis G70, a luxury sports utility vehicle from Hyundai, comes standard with a 300 HP 2.5T powertrain, standard Brembo brakes, new technologies such as Digital Key 2, and new color combinations and interior features.



These features strike the perfect balance between performance and comfort. New for 2024 is the standard 300 HP 2.5T powertrain - 300 hp, 311 torque - 0-60 mph 5.8 sec. Or the optional twin-turbo 3.3-liter V-6, 365-hp / 376 torque- 0-60 mph 4.5 sec. - quicker than the rival Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz sedans.

AWD is able to transfer up to 100% of power to rear wheels. Drift mode is on the 3.3 AWD only.

Inside, the Sport Prestige trim has every high-end feature, including a head-up display, a 360-degree camera system, nappa leather upholstery, and a microfiber headliner.

All the seats are heated, the front seats add cooling; 12-way power driver seat with 4-way power lumbar and 8-way power front passenger seat. Co-driving with Al Vazquez, follow him in YT, Tiktok and IG.

We take the G70 on the Apex Motorsports Club track and see what it really can do. Let's go for a ride.

2.5L $42,695 3.3T starts at $51,145 3.3T Sport Prestige - $55,545 Competes with: BMW 3-Series - https://youtu.be/UXfuoP3HpQI Audi S5 - https://youtu.be/JyoyzL7gGfI Mercedes Benz C-Class - https://youtu.be/S2VoLztzbvU Audi S3 - https://youtu.be/UlaIK6uJ4l8 BMW 4-Series - https://youtu.be/mAdnhmTv_BY Acura TLX Type-S - https://youtu.be/y66Gk2rSXVg

