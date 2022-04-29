Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: BEWARE: Gas Thieves Are Targeting Your Car

Gas prices and crime, both, are on the rise. Car owners from New York to California, and other states, have reported instances of theft by criminals drilling holes into their gas tanks in order to siphon and steal the gas. This is not only dangerous; it leaves you holding the bill for the repair. You could also be on the road and suddenly run completely out of gas without forewarning.

One woman in Pennsylvania told a local ABC News affiliate that gas was stolen from her car while it was outside her house, and similar reports have emerged in other states across the country.



You would think that high-riding cars and trucks, like pickups and SUVs, are more susceptible to fuel tank drilling because they have more space underneath their carriages for criminals to work. But criminals are finding a way to target all types of models, whether the car is an SUV or a sedan.



Car Fires a Risk

What should you look out for and what can you do?

Gas thieves are actually not that new. In 2008, when gas prices rose above $4 per gallon, siphoning spiked then, too.

But what makes this particular method so dangerous and concerning is the way in which criminals are doing it — using cordless drills to puncture holes in tanks. The heat and friction that boring holes this way generates could easily start a fire, from just a simple spark. Not only could the thieves be harmed by the fumes and the fire, but your car could even explode.

Imagine walking out to your car after a long day at work only to realize your vehicle is mysteriously out of gas. Then, adding insult to injury, you add the gallon of gas at the gas station for $4/gallon or more and notice the gas you just paid for is leaking onto the pavement beneath your vehicle, because someone decided to drill a hole in your gas tank and steal your fuel. The cost to you as a victim, is a bill of approximately $1,000 to replace your gas tank, plus the gas that was stolen which could easily equal $100.

What can you do to protect your vehicle and the fuel? Obviously, parking your car in a locked garage if you have one is the best solution. A driveway camera and floodlight can also deter would-be thieves from stealing gas from your tank. These are low cost and can even be set up to send you a breach notification on your phone, so that you could promptly contact the police.



You also have the option of parking in a well-lit area with high foot traffic or at a fenced-in lot or parking garage, if available. When parking in a garage, owners should be mindful to park near the exit or elevator, areas with high visibility and foot traffic.



Whenever you can, park your vehicle so that it blocks access to the fuel tank. This defensive parking technique gives you one more layer of protection to deter fuel thieves.

When parking in mall lots, at work or any store lot, parking far out may be great for the exercise but it could create a perfect opportunity for thieves.

Signs that your fuel tank may have been tampered with include the smell of gasoline, a puddle under your vehicle, or a lit check engine light. AAA recommends that anyone who suspects their gas was stolen file a police report and contact their vehicle insurance company to check if the repairs are covered.

The Bottom Line



As mentioned at the outset, the risk of having your gas tank drilled to steal gasoline is happening across the country. Last week, police in the suburbs of Atlanta arrested a man suspected of drilling holes in multiple fuel tanks to steal thousands of dollars of gasoline.

There is so much more to discuss on this. I would be happy to hear from you. Send me your comments through our website https://www.CarCoachReports.com.



Let's start the conversation.

