Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: 4 Driving Hacks to Save Money on Gas

Gas prices are reaching record levels across the country. The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is $4.32. One year ago, a gallon of gas cost $2.86. The last time prices were this high was just prior to the Great Recession in 2008.

Prices have effectively doubled in some parts of the country since last year, and it’s weighing on consumers across the country.

For every $1 per gallon in fuel cost increases, it costs the average consumer $500 per year. So, with gas being up almost $2 per gallon, the typical American is spending around $1,000 more this year just on gas.

The cost of gas, as it reaches the end consumer in the U.S., involves a complex mishmash of crude oil prices, taxes and other costs. Crude oil costs account for 56% of the end cost of a gallon of regular gasoline. Refining costs account for 14%, distribution and marketing costs eat up another 16%, and taxes amount to 15%.

Check out these hacks to save money at the pump:

1.) Chill out behind the wheel

Aggressive driving burns through gas more quickly. Lay off the gas, ease up on the brakes and aim for a smoother ride whenever you’re behind the wheel. So, stick to the speed limit, and use your cruise control when you can.

2.) Maintenance is critical

Small problems affect a car’s fuel efficiency, so make sure you’re taking care of any small problems that arise and sticking to a regular maintenance schedule. An incredibly easy thing drivers can do is to check their tire pressure, which can lead to better fuel efficiency.

Use the correct tire pressure listed on the sticker inside your driver’s side door. That number is the correct tire pressure for your car’s year, make and model. Get a pressure gauge, and check it when the car is cold. Properly inflated tires can save you one to two miles per gallon.

3.) Take the junk out of your trunk

Your car faces wind resistance as it moves down the road, and drivers can burn less fuel by making it as light and aerodynamic as possible. That can involve getting rid of bike racks, golf clubs, kids sports gear or storage containers left in your vehicle.

4.) Stick to a 30-second rule

Don’t let car car get zero miles to the gallon. You shouldn’t let your car idle.

Forget the drive-through. Instead, park your car, go inside, and get what you want. If you’re sitting in line, you’re getting zero miles per gallon.

The same goes for warming up your car before leaving, or even waiting to pick up your kids from school. If you’re idling, you should shut off your car.

If it sits more than 30 seconds, shut the vehicle off.

While these tips may make only a marginable difference in fuel costs, they can develop into habits that can pay off over time — for you, and your budget.

Here’s an extra tip. Don’t forget to shop around for gas prices use club discounts and apps like Gas Buddy to save money.

