Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: 15 States Ban Gas Powered Cars - Your State is NEXT

Will you get rid of your gas-powered car, will you move out of state to a place that still permits fossil fuels, or will you comply and install a charging station and buy an electric car?



California is planning to officially ban the sale of gas-powered cars and trucks by 2035, and due to a legal technicality, more than one-third of U.S. states may soon follow suit.

California is making a very strong statement regarding emissions due to a carve-out in the U.S. Clean Air Act and the California Air Research Board. The California Air Research Board (CARB) bill requires 35% of cars sold in California to be electric, plug-in hybrid or hydrogen by 2026, and the ramps up 8% a year after that.

California is the only state in the US that can make emissions standard mandates beyond the federal government's, even though the constitution states that one state cannot dictate the rules of the other 49 states.



The law also allows for a loophole that permits other U.S. states to adopt California's standards without the federal government's approval, and not getting its citizens input. Voters should make the call, not the government. Currently, only 16% of cars on the road are electric vehicles (EV’s). This is happening even while there is still a serious car shortage, EV batteries are reliant on hard-to-get Chinese rare earth minerals, and states are not giving consumers any tax credit unless the EV and its batteries materials are from North America.

The average price of an electric car is $66,000 and does not reduce climate change. This so-called green energy solution is NOT well thought out.

Another fact to consider is that only 18% of current vehicles in California are electric and only 6.3% of current vehicles across the whole U.S. are electric vehicles. In addition, the nation's electric grid can barely support what’s already in use. Especially when California sent a letter just this past week, in response to the heat wave, to all is residents to cut back on charging completely, raise their thermostats to 80 degrees and shut off all their lights. Obviously, more EVs is not the answer and will only make things worse.

California's governor, Gavin Newsom, announced a state plan to phase out gas-powered cars two years ago.

That means other states that have opted into California's standards will officially have the ability to follow suit. So far, 15 states have agreed to follow California's plan, even though there is no requirement for them to follow through.

California's rule does not ban the sale of gas-powered cars on the used car market. You're not going to get fined if you drive a gas car after 2035. This is only about new car sales, per the current law that could change.

However, as more states adopt California's measures, it could be a real "tipping point" for the electric vehicle industry. At some point, it's going to be hard to find a gas station. The only consolation you have right now is that this mass conversion to EVs is not going to happen overnight.

Here are the states that have signed on to California's vehicle standards and may be next to ban the sale of gas-powered cars. Remember, this can change as most of the governors of these states may not be in office on the dates the new laws are set to take effect. As states struggle economically and citizens push back, things can change, if you stand your ground.

Another fact to consider: between 1980 and 2020, the combined emissions from the six most common air pollutants dropped 78%, thanks in large part to advancements in cleaner ICE technology, which continues to improve.

States Complying

New York - Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill to phase out new gas-powered cars and trucks. California's rule is official, New York's will also take effect. Massachusetts state's Department of Environmental Protection will adopt and implement California's standard for clean cars. The state will also explore strategies to reduce the cost of electric vehicles. Vermont wants to increase the sale of electric vehicles over the next decade. The state's department of environmental conservation estimates that by 2025, 5.4% of new vehicles sold in Vermont will be required to be zero-emission vehicles. Maine has its own climate action plan called "Maine Won't Wait." The state's governor, Janet Mills, says the state will put more than 200,000 zero-emission vehicles on the road by 2030. Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee signed a bill that requires that all cars registered to the state of Washington be electric by 2030, five years before California's plan takes full effect. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont signed a bill that ensures "Connecticut residents and businesses can access clean, affordable passenger vehicles, trucks, school buses, transit buses, and electric bikes”. The state has committed to putting 150,000 EVs on the road by 2025. Oregon has set a goal for at least 90% of new vehicles sold annually to be zero-emission by 2035. New Jersey said it would work to increase the number of EVs and related infrastructure on the road. New Jersey stated that by 2040, 85% of new light-duty vehicles sold would be EVs. Maryland's "Clean Car Program" was adopted and allows the state to adopt California's Low Emission Vehicle Program. The state's department of transportation recently released a plan for electric vehicle infrastructure funding. Delaware's governor, John Carney, announced the state would adopt California's regulations. The state committed to reducing its carbon emissions by at least 26% by 2025. Colorado Governor Jared Polis said the state is taking action to achieve 100% renewable energy in Colorado by 2040. Rhode Island's governor, Daniel McKee, recently joined 11 other state governors that supports phasing out gas-powered cars by 2035. Minnesota officially signed on to California's emissions rules in 2021. It is the first Midwestern state to do so. Some lawmakers want Minnesota to abandon California's clean car standards. New Mexico's Clean Car Rule has gone into effect. The rule begins phasing out gas-powered cars, trucks, and SUVs starting in 2026. Virginia signed on to California's clean car standards in 2021. The state has joined the effort to start curbing pollution in trucks and heavy-duty vehicles in 2030. Nevada has set goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 28% by 2025 and 45% by 2030. The state's current rule making does not seek to adopt California's recommendations to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035. Pennsylvania has not officially announced that it will join California's plan to ban selling new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. The state has taken steps to support electric vehicle use, including granting funding to install chargers in high-traffic areas.

“Despite this positive trend, California's EV sale mandates are still very aggressive - even in California with decades of supportive EV policies - and will be extremely challenging," said John Bozzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation. "That's just a fact." The state's objectives depend on many factors, such as "inflation, charging and fuel infrastructure, supply chains, labor, critical mineral availability and pricing, and the ongoing semiconductor shortage."

Since the overwhelming majority of Americans prefer gas-powered cars to electric vehicles, Joe Biden and California will just force the EVs on the population. Even though one in five electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas powered vehicle because of the inconvenience of charging.

One huge factor is that it takes about seven minutes to fill up a gas tank, yet some electric vehicles need several hours of charging to drive 35 miles. Charging electric vehicles is a total “hassle” say 20% of EV owners surveyed between 2012 and 2018 so they’re going back to gas, researchers found.

How is CA going to produce enough electric from wind and solar. There isn’t enough power.

If electric cars are better - why ban gas powered cars? Why are we bribing people to buy them?

There is so much more to discuss on this, put your comments below and let’s start the conversation.

