Surprising Twist: EV Mandates May Be Blocked!

We have positive updates on the mandate to buy electric cars by 2035. U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) introduced a bill, the “Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act” (S. 2090), to protect Americans’ right to choose the technology that powers their motor vehicles. S. 2090 includes the same text as the House bill (H.R. 1435) that U.S. Rep. John Joyce (R-PA) introduced in March.

Both these bills respond to California’s plans to ban the sale of new gas and diesel-powered cars and trucks in 2035 unless certain conditions are met. If passed into law, the legislation would prevent the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) from allowing California’s Zero Emissions Vehicle regulations that would ban the sale or use of new motor vehicles with internal combustion engines from taking effect. This would impact at least 17 states immediately.

“If California bans all gas-powered vehicles, as the California Air Resources Board is attempting to do, our cost of living will increase, blackouts and brownouts will become more frequent, and commuting families in my district will suffer,” said Congressman Obernolte. “Our bill will restrict the EPA from issuing the waiver California needs to execute its proposed ban, and by doing so will ensure all American consumers have choices in their transportation options.”

“California regulators shouldn’t have the power to determine what vehicles are sold to families in Pennsylvania,” said Congressman Joyce. “One state should not be able to set national policy and Americans should not be forced into making purchases they are unable to afford. I’m proud to see the Preserving Choice in Vehicle Purchases Act pass through the Energy and Commerce Committee and look forward to its passage in the House.”

The federal government should not be picking winners and losers that determine which kind of cars Americans drive – whether that’s a gas and diesel car or an electric vehicle. Yet, if the EPA grants California’s waiver request to ban internal combustion engine vehicles, Americans across the country will lose the ability to choose the vehicle that works best for them and their families.

“This is an issue of preserving the rights of the American consumer and allowing free markets to flourish, which is why I’m pleased the Energy and Commerce Committee advanced our bill today to prevent the EPA from granting this radical waiver request. I am now looking forward to seeing this bill clear its next legislative hurdle: a vote before the full U.S. House of Representatives,” said Congressman Latta.

H.R.1435 will next be considered by the entire body of the U.S. House of Representatives for a vote. Federal emissions rules don't officially mandate EVs, but they're anticipated to result in 67% EVs by 2032. California, however, as adopted rules that effectively mandate EV sales by 2035.

Another recently introduced House bill, the Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act would block the proposed EPA regulations, and would prohibit regulations mandating any specific technology or limiting sales of vehicles of a certain powertrain type. The outcome of the 2024 presidential election will ultimately decide the next few years' worth of emissions regulations.

What can you do to keep your freedom to choose which vehicle is best for you?

