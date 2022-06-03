Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Fossil Fuels Power EVs

Millions of Americans are suffering the consequences of the Biden administration’s dysfunction at the gas pump. Prices are at record highs, and some people are considering electric vehicles (EVs) as an option to reduce their use of fossil fuels. That electricity has to come from somewhere. Wind and solar can only supply up to 18% of the U.S.’s energy needs.



While the current energy crisis could be an opportunity for America to increase our energy independence, the current administration refuses to take advantage of this to lower prices for you at the pump and in your electric utility bill.

So where does the rest of the electricity power come from? Natural gas and fossils fuels, including coal and nuclear energy.

Instead of investing in American energy, the government has actively suppressed the American energy industry and then told Americans to spend their savings on overpriced electric cars to solve their problems. But let’s be honest about the environmental and financial costs of these trendy electric vehicles.

How much fossil fuel it takes to power electric cars?

To advance the climate agenda and deflect backlash about rising gas prices, the federal government is telling Americans that driving electric cars is for the greater good of the environment — while knowing full well the charging stations for these cars are not fossil fuel free.

In reality, one of Tesla’s Supercharger stations was reported to get 13% of its energy from natural gas and 27% from coal. Power plants burn coal to generate electricity to power electric cars and emit a higher fossil fuel footprint than the left would care to admit.



'Greenwashing'

Are consumers being fed false information about going green with electric cars? Is this a case of so-called "greenwashing"? Many people who invest in these high-priced cars are able to avoid paying the currently outrageous gas prices. However, Americans’ need to know what happens if they rely solely on electric cars and the batteries they require and how it will increase our dependence on countries such as China for rare earth materials.

Chinese companies have secured most of these rare earth minerals and raw materials that go inside the batteries. The Chinese dominance in the market has stirred fears in Washington that Detroit could someday be rendered obsolete, and that Beijing could control American driving in the 21st century. Much like how the Middle East and OPEC previously had the control of our markets as the main oil-producing nations in the past.

By increasing our use of electric cars, the United States will require more lithium batteries, and this will force us to further rely on China to sustain our battery supply. While the current energy crisis could be an opportunity for America to increase our energy independence, the current administration refuses to take advantage of this to lower prices for you at the pump and in your electric utility bill.

Biden’s electric vehicle plan is a big win for China and not for the USA. We have proven in the past that we are capable of becoming energy independent and profit from American-made energy. The Biden administration has no plans to shift gears away from China’s mass energy production, even as China continues to push the rigid “green” standards that hold our own producers back and make China massive amounts of money.

As long as the United States continues to outsource production and jobs to China, it will be hardworking Americans who suffer the economic consequences of our energy dependence.

The Bottom Line

How much fossil fuel is required to power an individual electric car?

This depends on where you live in the country. For example, in California where solar power is the dominant renewable power source. Charging your car at night roughly doubles the amount of fossil fuel used compared to charging during the day. (95% of electric cars are charged at night.)

The source of fossil fuels in an electric car comes through the larger power grid across America. In order to charge your electric car, you have to plug it into the power grid. So, in that sense, your toaster, hair dryer, phone charger, etc. all use fossil fuels, too.

