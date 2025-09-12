2025 Ford F-350 DRW Crew Cab: Built for Power, Precision, and Luxury

For decades, Ford’s Super Duty trucks have been the go-to machines for people who demand strength, capability, and durability. The 2025 Ford F-350 DRW 4X4 Crew Cab builds on that reputation with a combination of raw power, cutting-edge technology, and luxury that moves heavy-duty trucks into a class of their own.

The Super Duty lineup is not just about hauling and towing anymore—it’s about creating a refined driving experience while still delivering jaw-dropping capability. This year, Ford has raised the stakes with fresh design touches, more advanced technology, and an upgraded trim package that blends utility with comfort. Whether you’re towing a horse trailer, hauling construction equipment, or hitting the open road with a massive fifth-wheel camper, the F-350 DRW is ready for the task.

What’s New for 2025

The range-topping Limited trim has been replaced by the all-new Platinum Plus package, which brings upscale interior finishes, exclusive color options, and premium features that push this truck firmly into luxury territory. For those who rely on customization, Ford’s Pro Vehicle Integration System 2.0 makes adding aftermarket accessories simpler than ever, while new towing options improve confidence when hauling massive loads.

Expert truck analyst Paul Fix highlights the importance of this update: “Ford understands that the heavy-duty truck market isn’t just about brute strength anymore. Buyers want a truck that’s equally at home pulling 40,000 pounds on the job site as it is taking the family on a weekend trip. The 2025 F-350 delivers on both fronts.”

Performance and Handling

At the heart of the F-350 is Ford’s legendary Power Stroke diesel engine. The standard version puts down 475 horsepower and 1,050 lb-ft of torque. For those who need even more muscle, the high-output 6.7L Power Stroke turns things up to 500 horsepower and an astonishing 1,200 lb-ft of torque—making it the most powerful engine in its class.

Paired with Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission, the truck delivers smooth power delivery whether you’re cruising the highway or climbing steep grades with a trailer in tow. Despite its size and capability, fuel economy is respectable for a heavy-duty diesel, with a combined 18 mpg rating.

The optional FX4 Off-Road package adds skid plates and enhanced suspension tuning, making the F-350 surprisingly capable off the beaten path. Drivers can further fine-tune their truck with axle ratio options like the 3.55 limited-slip differential, ensuring optimal performance for towing, hauling, or trail use.

Safety and Driver Assistance

Big trucks need big safety, and Ford has loaded the F-350 with features that give drivers confidence behind the wheel. A 360-degree camera system makes maneuvering such a large vehicle far less intimidating, while standard automated emergency braking helps reduce collision risk. Lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, and adaptive cruise control are available, enhancing both highway safety and driver comfort.

For those towing heavy loads, the Smart Hitch and onboard scale systems provide real-time feedback on trailer weight distribution and payload, ensuring safe and stable operation.

Comfort and Cabin

Inside, the F-350 Crew Cab is more than just functional—it’s refined. Seating for five is complemented by available Max Recline seats that fold nearly flat, creating a space for real rest during long hauls. The Platinum Plus package introduces chrome accents, exclusive leather upholstery, and high-end color schemes that rival luxury SUVs.

Practicality is never forgotten: under the rear seat, a lockable storage box keeps tools, electronics, or personal items secure. A heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel comes standard, along with multiple seating adjustment options for maximum comfort.

Technology and Features

Ford has ensured that technology plays as big a role as capability in the 2025 F-350. A large 12-inch center touchscreen anchors the dashboard, supported by a head-up display that keeps critical information directly in the driver’s line of sight.

Every model comes with a Bang & Olufsen audio system. The standard eight-speaker setup already impresses, but audiophiles can upgrade to a massive 18-speaker, 1,080-watt system. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and adaptive cruise control round out a tech package that keeps drivers connected and entertained.

Design and Quality

The F-350’s exterior design is bold but refined. New color options—Avalanche and Ruby Red Metallic Tinted clearcoat—give owners fresh ways to stand out, while the available Glacier Gray finish adds a more understated, modern look.

Premium details such as LED projector headlamps, fog lamps, heated power-folding mirrors, and a power-sliding rear window combine form with function. The twin-panel moonroof adds an open-air feel to the cabin, while optional Pro Power Onboard provides up to 2 kW of exportable power for tools, lights, or recreational gear.

Capability and Cargo

This is where the F-350 truly sets itself apart. In dual rear-wheel (DRW) configuration and properly equipped, the truck can tow up to 28,000 pounds conventionally. Add a fifth-wheel or gooseneck hitch, and maximum towing capacity skyrockets to 40,000 pounds. Payload capacity is equally impressive, ranging up to 8,000 pounds with DRW configurations.

Ford offers a suite of towing accessories, including factory-installed gooseneck and fifth-wheel prep packages, a trailer brake controller, and a retractable rear bed step for easier access. Buyers can also add a tough spray-in bedliner, retractable tonneau cover, and integrated tie-down hooks to make the bed both durable and functional.

Pricing and Value

The 2025 Ford F-350 DRW Crew Cab does not come cheap. A base Platinum Plus model starts at $81,395, and with popular options, the total price can quickly climb past $110,000. That said, buyers are getting a truck that combines unmatched capability with advanced technology and upscale comfort. For those who depend on their truck as both a workhorse and a daily driver, the value proposition becomes much clearer.

Pros and Cons

The F-350’s strengths are easy to see: a spacious, comfortable interior, incredible towing and hauling capabilities, and advanced tech that makes big jobs easier. Standard four-wheel drive ensures the truck is ready for any condition.

However, buyers should be prepared for the steep cost of options, and the sheer size of the vehicle makes entry a challenge without side steps.

The Competition

The F-350 faces tough competition from the Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD and Ram 3500, both of which also offer high-output diesel engines and massive towing capacity. Yet Ford continues to hold a leadership position by balancing strength with refinement, particularly with the new Platinum Plus trim and cutting-edge towing technology.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 Ford F-350 DRW 4X4 Crew Cab isn’t just a truck—it’s a tool, a luxury vehicle, and in many cases, a lifeline for those who depend on heavy-duty performance every day. Ford has once again managed to push the boundaries of what a work truck can be, offering a vehicle that’s equally capable of hauling a full load of construction materials or providing a comfortable ride for long family trips.

With unmatched towing power, advanced safety features, and a cabin that rivals luxury SUVs, the new F-350 sets the benchmark for the segment. It’s proof that heavy-duty trucks can be both practical and premium. For buyers who need the best of both worlds, Ford’s latest Super Duty is ready to deliver.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/MX9uGRR76TI

_______________

Lauren Fix is an automotive expert and journalist covering industry trends, policy changes, and their impact on drivers nationwide. Follow her on X @LaurenFix for the latest car news and insights.