Ford Expedition Stealth 2023 Takes SUVs to Next Level

Lauren Fix By Wednesday, 08 November 2023 03:17 PM EST Current | Bio | Archive

Is the 2023 Ford Expedition a BETTER Large SUV than its many competitors? The Stealth performance package brings a sportier suspension setup, a more powerful engine to 60 mph in under 5.0 seconds when it's equipped with the Stealth Performance package.

On the outside of the Stealth Edition you will find unique blacked-out wheels, a special grill and trip. On the inside you will be greeted by leather seats, full size 3-row SUV space and large infotainment system.

Under the hood is a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 producing 440HP & mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Safety is a top rated 5-star NHTSA Ford Co-Pilot360 standard and optional driver-assistance technology, Platinum model comes with Ford's hands-free-driving feature called BlueCruise.

Pros :

  • Cavernous interior with plenty of passenger and cargo space
  • Quick acceleration from strong V6 engine
  • Large standard display screen, or even larger optional screen
  • Tows more than similarly sized SUVs

Cons:

  • Disappointing real-world fuel economy

Price - starts at $55,725

Video Link: https://youtu.be/NAFphMeCpzs

© 2023 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


LaurenFix
Newsmax Media, Inc.

