Ford Expedition Stealth 2023 Takes SUVs to Next Level

Is the 2023 Ford Expedition a BETTER Large SUV than its many competitors? The Stealth performance package brings a sportier suspension setup, a more powerful engine to 60 mph in under 5.0 seconds when it's equipped with the Stealth Performance package.

On the outside of the Stealth Edition you will find unique blacked-out wheels, a special grill and trip. On the inside you will be greeted by leather seats, full size 3-row SUV space and large infotainment system.

Under the hood is a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 producing 440HP & mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Safety is a top rated 5-star NHTSA Ford Co-Pilot360 standard and optional driver-assistance technology, Platinum model comes with Ford's hands-free-driving feature called BlueCruise.

Pros :

Cavernous interior with plenty of passenger and cargo space

Quick acceleration from strong V6 engine

Large standard display screen, or even larger optional screen

Tows more than similarly sized SUVs

Cons:

Disappointing real-world fuel economy

Price - starts at $55,725



