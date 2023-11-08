Ford Expedition Stealth 2023 Takes SUVs to Next Level

Is the 2023 Ford Expedition a BETTER Large SUV than its many competitors? The Stealth performance package brings a sportier suspension setup, a more powerful engine to 60 mph in under 5.0 seconds when it's equipped with the Stealth Performance package.
On the outside of the Stealth Edition you will find unique blacked-out wheels, a special grill and trip. On the inside you will be greeted by leather seats, full size 3-row SUV space and large infotainment system.
Under the hood is a 3.5L twin-turbo V6 producing 440HP & mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Safety is a top rated 5-star NHTSA Ford Co-Pilot360 standard and optional driver-assistance technology, Platinum model comes with Ford's hands-free-driving feature called BlueCruise.
Pros :
- Cavernous interior with plenty of passenger and cargo space
- Quick acceleration from strong V6 engine
- Large standard display screen, or even larger optional screen
- Tows more than similarly sized SUVs
Cons:
- Disappointing real-world fuel economy
Price - starts at $55,725
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NAFphMeCpzs
