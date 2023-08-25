Is Ford's CEO Bill Farley Against Electric Vehicles?

Many carmakers have plans to go all-in on electric vehicles within the next decade. Legacy carmakers have begun to focus their attention on EVs, a subset of the auto industry that could become the future of the sector. Despite the challenges in place to increase EV adoption, car companies and analysts alike are convinced it will happen soon.

General Motors has stated plans to be fully electric by 2035, with Cadillac going all-electric by 2030. Volvo plans to be fully electric by 2030 and Toyota is planning to transfer Europe, China and North America to be all electric as well.

Jim Farley, the CEO of Ford, experienced the shortcomings of the electric vehicle charging network on a recent road trip in an F-150 Lightning. Nevertheless, he’s feeling pretty good about the company’s choice to adopt Tesla’s charging technology.

So, to answer the question, is Bill Farley against EVs? The answer appears to be an equivocal, no.

