2024 Fisker Ocean a Cool Electric SUV

The 2024 Fisker Ocean EV is a quirky, stylish and promising EV SUV with some legitimately good ideas. The California-based startup sold its first U.S.spec Ocean's in late 2023. It offers handsome design, novel features, and an impressive driving range. It's called the Ocean because of the recycled plastics from the ocean.

The Sport model, which features a single electric motor powering the front wheels, has 275 horsepower on tap, permitting it to go from zero to 60 mph in 6.9 seconds. The Ultra, Force E, and Extreme models have an electric motor on each axle that creates all-wheel drive.

The quickest version is estimated to sprint from a stop to pull 60 mph in 3.7 seconds and has a peak output of 564 horsepower with 543 pound-feet of torque.

We test drive the Extreme and check out all of the unique features including the a "Hyper" drive mode, and the brand's much-ballyhooed California Mode, which drops the side and rear windows and opens the sunroof with the touch of a single button.

Prices range from $38,000 - $61,000 and is eligible for tax credits. Competes with: Genesis GV70 Electrified, Volvo EX30, BMW iX, Hyundai Ioniq 5

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host.