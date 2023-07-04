Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: EPA's Bold Move of Banning Gas Vehicles Will Make You Pay More!

Here we go again — now California wants the federal government to agrees to a nationwide ban on gas vehicles.

California has asked the Biden administration to approve its plan to require all new vehicles sold in the state by 2035 to be either electric or plug-in electric hybrids, a landmark move that could speed the end of gasoline-powered vehicles, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

If you don’t live in California, here is why you need to care. Seventeen states follow California and the rulings from the California Air Resources Board (CARB). Car manufacturers won’t built cars for just one states rules, so when one state that sell the most cars makes a ruling, manufacturers shift their plans and make one car for North America. This is where the impact is huge.

In August, CARB asked the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to approve a waiver under the Clean Air Act to implement its new rules that set yearly rising zero emission vehicle rules starting in 2026 and would end the sales of vehicles only powered by gasoline by 2035.



EV Production to Zoom to 27%

Under an EPA proposal released in April to drastically cut vehicle emissions through 2032, automakers are forecast to produce 60% EVs by 2030 and 67% by 2032 to meet requirements, compared with just 5.8% of U.S. vehicles sold in 2022 that were EVs.

The rules mandate that 35% of the new cars sold be plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV), EVs or hydrogen fuel cell by 2026. That proportion will rise to 68% by 2030 and 100% by 2035.

A growing number of states are adopting California's electric vehicle rules that are more stringent than what the Biden administration has proposed. Rhode Island, Washington, Virginia, Vermont, Oregon, New York, and Massachusetts are adopting the California requirements.

Mandates or not, most consumers will not be paying tens of thousands of dollars for new gas vehicle by 2035. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles will be allowed and I imagine most gas vehicles will be forced to transition to PHEV systems to even remain competitive by sheer figures of efficiency and performance.

This is the kicker: California is falling far short of energy needed to power the EV mandate.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order in 2020 mandating that all new passenger cars and light trucks sold in California starting in 2035 must be zero-emission vehicles.

California will fall 20% short of generating the necessary electricity to meet the state’s 100% electric vehicle mandates, according to a new report released by the California free-market think tank, the Pacific Research Institute.

“California’s green energy mandates will require more energy from the electricity grid instead of fossil fuels, making it less likely that the grid can generate the necessary power,” the study’s authors stated.

“These policies jeopardize California’s energy security and, without a miracle leap in technology, are setting us up for future energy shortages.” the report continues, arguing that the mandate will create energy shortages in California. Additionally, the report said that the state must increase its alternative energy supply by 86% to comply with the electric vehicle mandate.

Current \ news reports confirmed this problem. California can't generate enough power to fuel its electric vehicle mandate.

News reports are asking people to not use their air conditioning, and reduce their electricity usage. But wait there’s more.

The cost of electricity is going up for some. Most of the time, what you pay for electricity or water or gas depends on how much you use. Leave the air conditioner and the lights on all night, and your electricity bill will spike. California is about to challenge that basic logic, in an attempt to curb rising rates and help electrify the state’s approximately 14 million homes.

A new state law will require utilities to charge customers fees for electricity based not only on how much electricity they use, but also on how much money they make. Yes, you heard that correctly, you get a raise from your job and you pay more for electricity.

Depending on the proposal the state ultimately adopts, Californians making more than $180,000 a year could end up paying an average of $500 more on their annual electricity bills, while the lowest-income residents would save around $300 per year. The proposed changes are sparking backlash.

The debate beginning in California touches on the question that all states will have to face sooner or later. Now do I have you fired up?



