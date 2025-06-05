The Trump-Musk Bout  Is Pure Theater

This isn’t a fight. It’s a performance. While the media churns out headlines about Elon Musk and Donald Trump clashing, I’m here to argue that this so-called feud might be the most calculated act of the year. With Tesla losing ground and Trump chasing independents, both men have plenty to gain by pretending to be at odds. Let’s unpack the political-corporate theater that nobody wants to call out.

The Setup: What’s Really Going On?

Elon Musk calls out Trump on the tax reconcilation bill. Trump fires back, slinging insults. The internet erupts: “Elon flips on Trump!” “Trump humiliates Musk!”

But what if this drama is staged? What if it’s a coordinated move between two of the world’s most media-savvy players?

In professional wrestling, this is called kayfabe—the art of portraying scripted rivalries as real to captivate an audience. Kayfabe is a term used in professional wrestling to describe the portrayal of staged events as real, including the characters, rivalries, and storylines. It involves a mutual agreement between wrestlers and fans to maintain the illusion that the wrestling is genuine, despite being scripted. Sound familiar?

Tesla’s Struggles

Let’s look at the facts:

Tesla’s U.S. sales dipped in 2024.

Chinese brands like BYD are dominating the global EV market.

Tesla slashed prices, and profit margins suffered.

For Elon Musk, reputation is everything. Lately, he’s lost favor with progressive buyers and independents who once adored Tesla but now view him as “too political” or “too MAGA.” What better way to win them back than a public “feud” with Trump? It’s a chance to rebrand as independent, not beholden to any side.

What’s in It for Trump?

Trump’s goal is to energize his base while appealing to independents. By taking on a tech billionaire like Musk, he projects populist strength—standing up to the elite. Plus, some of his supporters distrust Musk, seeing Tesla as too cozy with China or EVs as part of a “woke agenda.” So, Trump throws a punch. Musk swings back. Both walk away looking tougher, their brands intact.

This isn’t their first rodeo. In 2016, Musk called Trump “unfit” for president. By 2017, he was on Trump’s economic advisory council. Then he quit. Later, he backed Trump again. Now? Another “fallout.” It’s a pattern, not a coincidence.

Elon: The Marketing Maestro

Elon Musk isn’t a politician—he’s a marketing genius. A single tweet from him can move markets, spike crypto prices, or dominate news cycles. When Tesla’s struggling, a public spat with Trump is a goldmine: it grabs attention, distracts from bad press, and repositions his brand. It’s distraction, realignment, and branding, all in one viral package.

The X Factor

Then there’s X, Musk’s social media platform. It’s become a hub for right-leaning voices, causing advertisers and progressives to flee. For X to scale and monetize, it needs broader appeal. By publicly challenging Trump, Musk projects balance, signaling to moderates and left-leaning users that he’s not “all in” with MAGA. It’s optics, plain and simple.

Are They Secretly Working Together?

If this feud were real, wouldn’t it get uglier? Musk could ban Trump from X. Trump could unleash a barrage on Truth Social, targeting Tesla’s business. But they don’t. They poke, they provoke, but it’s never fatal. Why? Because the goal isn’t to destroy each other—it’s to keep you hooked.

Are We Being Played?

While you’re picking sides in this billionaire beef, both Musk and Trump are winning:

Musk regains attention and market favor, distancing himself from the “MAGA” label.

Trump looks like a populist hero, challenging tech elites while rallying his base.

This isn’t a fight—it’s a business strategy. They don’t hate each other; they’re using each other

The Bigger Picture

When it’s revealed that Musk and Trump were never truly at odds—perhaps even collaborating to push a larger agenda, like passing a major bill—don’t expect the doomsayers to admit they were fooled. This is a playbook Trump has used before: create chaos, control the narrative, and come out on top.

So, the next time you see Musk and Trump trading barbs online, ask yourself: Who’s really winning? Spoiler alert: it’s not us.

_______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach®, is an automotive expert, journalist, and trusted voice in the industry. Follow her on X @LaurenFix for more insights on cars, tech, and the stories behind the headlines.