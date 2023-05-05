Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: New EPA EV Mandates Far Too Aggressive

We all love Earth Day, and we want to live on this planet for a long time, but mandating the manufacture of electric cars, SUVs and trucks in an attempt to replace gasoline and diesel powered vehicles is problematic at best and, in the end, consumers will pay a hefty price.

So many issues hinder the adoption of the electric vehicle market, including but not limited to an incomplete charging infrastructure for drivers. But, what happens if you run out of charge on the road? No one can bring you a spare battery pack, but they can bring you a can of gas. Bringing a charging truck will leave you hours on the side of the road while the diesel generator chargers your battery or getting your vehicle towed to a charging station.

Viable renewable energy options, such as sun and wind are 50 years away from matching the cost and efficiency of energy fossil fuels, and only can cover 18% of our energy needs.

According to Rand Taylor of Fuel Ox, fire-prone Li-Ion battery packs are an issue as well. Every week there is a car, truck, e-bike, laptop or phone bursting into flames because of Lithium ion batteries. This is dangerous for the environment.

We are getting our raw materials from China, the cost, availability and supply chain risks of raw materials are still an issue. How can you call it “Investing in America” when all the raw materials come from China and are mined by children who die daily in mine pits? This helps China, not the environment.

I know I have some of you fired up.

But let me digress in favor of a more practical issue. If the only car consumers can buy are electric vehicles at a price that is 4 times higher than ICE, consumers and truckers will simply avoid buying new. The average prices of an electric vehicle is $66,000, and the EV incentives are constantly changing.

What will happen is owners will keep the cars and trucks they have, and drive them until they finally break down for the last time.

Unless, as was announced this past weekend, the EPA is said to propose rules meant to drive up electric cars sales tenfold — these mandates are a precursor to making it ILLEGAL to drive a internal combustion engine vehicle at all.

“A few years ago, the government outlawed "glider" trucks. Gliders came about when the government mandated all trucks be equipped with diesel particulate filters. This gave rise to a new industry of making trucks out of old engine parts that sidestepped the emissions controls. Because this workaround got so popular, the government eventually outlawed them, thereby forcing compliance with the mandate, according to Rand Taylor, CEO of Fuel Ox.

Either way, if manufacturers have trouble selling their new electric cars and trucks, the lack of demand will either cause upward pressure on the price of new vehicles or force manufacturers to start shutting down operations, putting hundreds of thousands of workers out of a job. Manufacturers are not making profits on electric cars, and this equals reducing the size of the company. The impact on the economy will be massive.

Finally, what will happen to the mandates when better, cleaner energy sources like hydrogen force their way into the market in the next 7-10 years? That will further muddy the EV marketing efforts of both the government and private enterprise. Hyundai, Toyota, BMW, and others are working on hydrogen as an alternative.

Let's take a closer look at what the Environmental Protection Agency stated: In what would be the nation’s most ambitious climate regulation, the proposal is designed to ensure that electric cars make up the majority of new U.S. auto sales by 2032. That would represent a quantum leap for the United States, as there are just 5.8% of vehicles sold last year that were all-electric.

At the same time, the proposed regulation would pose a significant challenge for automakers. Nearly every major car company has already invested heavily in electric vehicles, but few have committed to the levels envisioned by the Biden administration. Even manufacturers who are enthusiastic about electric models are unsure whether consumers will buy enough of them to make up the majority of new car sales within a decade.

Remember the Biden administration’s recent decision to approve an enormous oil drilling project on federal land in Alaska? This is against that narrative. Sounds like the climate activists are pushing in the other direction. The new requirements would attempt to ensure that electric cars represent between 54%and 60% of all new cars sold in the United States by 2030, with that figure rising to 64% to 67% of new car sales by 2032.

Let’s please just end the mandate madness and let the market guide the process. Before the government makes it ILLEGAL to drive a internal combustion engine vehicle.



