EV Meltdown? Honest Talk From Industry Insiders

As the Biden-era EV mandate fades and the “Big Beautiful Bill” signals a major course correction in U.S. automotive policy, the future of electric vehicles—and the companies banking on them—is more uncertain than ever.

In a recent panel discussion hosted by Lauren Fix and Paul Fix III, automotive experts Anton Wahlman and Karl Brauer break down the data, industry trends, and looming challenges that will determine which automakers sink or swim.

Wahlman, a veteran sell-side analyst and contributor to Seeking Alpha, pulls no punches. With over 100 days’ worth of EV inventory sitting on dealer lots, and the $7,500 federal EV tax credit set to expire at the end of September, automakers are racing against time. “The clock is ticking, and many are already out of step with reality,” he warns.

Brauer, an industry analyst known for his work with iSeeCars and his own YouTube channel, adds perspective from the retail and consumer sides. “We’re seeing a massive disconnect between supply and demand,” Brauer explains. “Some manufacturers bet too big on EVs. The ones that stay flexible—offering both gas and electric—are the ones poised to win.”

The discussion highlights the brands most at risk, the dangers of one-size-fits-all mandates, and the importance of letting market forces—not politics—shape the future of transportation.

With less than 90 days left before major tax incentives vanish, dealerships and automakers face a reckoning. Consumers, meanwhile, should tread carefully. The panel urges buyers to consider long-term ownership costs, infrastructure readiness, and resale value—not just temporary rebates.

Watch the full discussion here: https://youtu.be/L_U9qSERhp8

This is one episode every car buyer and investor should watch.

You can support me by buying me a cup of coffee. Thanks for subscribing and your support! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

Looking for more automotive news? https://www.CarCoachReports.com

Total Car Score Podcast ► https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score/

_______________

Lauren Fix is an automotive expert and journalist covering industry trends, policy changes, and their impact on drivers nationwide. Follow her on X @LaurenFix for the latest car news and insights.