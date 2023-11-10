Senate Bill Pushes Back on Radical EV Mandate

We have discussed the bill passed in the House of Representatives to stop the gas vehicle ban.

Here is an interesting update. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from Kentucky, has introduced Senate legislation that would prohibit regulations from mandating specific technologies or restricting vehicles based on engine type.

The big question is why would the government push to hard and too fast to go all electric if consumers are not buying in on this push? Is there an ulterior motive?

Senate Finance Committee Ranking Member Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, and Sen. Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., are leading a coalition of 25 Senate Republicans who have introduced legislation to block implementation of the Environmental Protection Agency’s tailpipe emissions rules.

The Choice in Automobile Retail Sales Act (CARS), introduced last week, is a companion to a House bill introduced in July by Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich. If passed, the legislation would strike down an ambitious EPA proposal introduced in April that would require as much as 67% of new sedans, crossovers and light trucks to be electric by 2032.

Additionally, the rules would require 50% of new buses and garbage trucks, 35% of new short-haul freight trucks and 25% of new long-haul freight trucks to be electric by 2032.

The CARS Act, which is co-sponsored by Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., would also prohibit regulations that mandate the use of a specific technology or limit the availability of new vehicles based on their engine type.

The average price of an EV is over $17,000 more than the average price of a gas-powered vehicle, according to data from Kelley Blue Book. The Administration’s continued push for EVs threatens to hurt everyday Americans and costs auto workers their jobs while simultaneously helping China, given that China continues to dominate the EV supply chain.

The House companion bill received support from various industry groups, including the American Petroleum Institute, the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers.

The Choice in Automobile Retail Sales (CARS) Act:

Would prohibit the EPA from finalizing, implementing or enforcing its proposed emissions rule;

Would prohibit the use of authority under the Clean Air Act to issue regulations that mandate the use of any specific technology or that limit the availability of new motor vehicles based on that vehicle’s engine type. This includes any regulation prescribed on or after January 1, 2021;

Would require the EPA to update any regulations since January 1, 2021, that result in the limited availability of new vehicles based on that vehicle’s engine within two years; and

Would end the EPA’s radical agenda, which is driving up costs for people and handing the keys of America’s auto industry to China.

Automotive industry groups have also spoken out against the EPA rules.

The National Automotive Dealers Association (NADA) called the rules “too far, too fast” and the Alliance for Automotive Innovation said they are “neither reasonable nor achievable in the time frame provided.” The NADA filed comments opposing the rule and endorsed Walberg’s and Crapo’s bill.

