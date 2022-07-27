Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Let's Retest All Drivers to Make the Roads Safer!

Unless you’re never near a road, then this affects you! There are more people driving now than ever in history — even with the rising cost of vehicle and gas prices. There are more crashes, more fatalities, more dangerous maneuvers, more road rage, more of all the bad things that come with scale.So what do we do about it?

I propose we retest drivers every number of years. Hear me out!

While we can cull some statistics on the number of at-fault and no-fault collisions, and even on the number of fatalities, we don’t have real stats on the number of dangerous situations drivers find themselves in on a day-to-day basis. Let’s dig a little deeper.

No one demographic is the main culprit. According to research from The Boston Globe: people over the age of 65 are actually the safest drivers. But even so, for every senior who drives slow and causes traffic to back up, there is a young male or female who is driving too fast trying to impress his friends, and for every one of those young drivers, there is a teenager playing on their cellphone, or playing with the radio and not paying attention to the road.

So here's my proposal to solve the problems once and for all: Every five years, we all go and get retested for our license to make sure we are still capable of driving.

That should begin the elimination process of unqualified drivers who don't take the privilege of having a license seriously. And yes, I said privilege because you aren't born with the right to drive a car. You have to earn it.



Here are just some of the immediate benefits that would be realized:

* Lower insurance rates

* Fewer accidents and fatalities

* Lower DWI's and DUI's.

* A safer road for all drivers, pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists, too

Ultimately, this is about making the road safer for everyone. The odds you’d get hurt by an elderly person driving without the proper physical abilities because he/she had not been tested recently, compared to a younger person by some other reason, is relatively low.



The bigger worry is younger drivers, who tend to have poorer estimates of their true physical and mental abilities, take more risks and end up hurting themselves and others from behind the wheel more often than the elderly.



If you yourself are moving into the seniors age group —and a lot of people are — or have parents or older relatives you may have to take care of, your or their independence could rest of this.

This is not my definitive answer, but, rather, a proposal to start a conversation for anyone who’d like to join in. Second, I’m proposing a policy that increases the safety of our roads and drivers first, rather than one that’s fair as the first priority.

The Bottom Line

To lower traffic deaths, lower insurance rates and make the roads safer for cars, pedestrians and bikers, we need to do something. Retesting and better driver education will make he roads safer for everyone.

There is so much more to discuss on this, put your comments below and let’s start the conversation.

