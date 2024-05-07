WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: chevy traverse z71 | rs
OPINION

Complete Rundown on the 2024 Chevy Traverse Z71 & RS

Complete Rundown on the 2024 Chevy Traverse Z71 & RS
2024 Chevrolet Traverse (Dreamstime)

Lauren Fix By Tuesday, 07 May 2024 11:32 AM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

Here is everything You Should Know About The 2024 Chevy Traverse Z71 and RS.

Chevrolet has made some big changes for 2024. What is new is the new off-road capable Traverse Z71 and the newly refreshed RS is even sportier. Safety features have also been updated.

Experience the best-in-class standard 17.7 inch diagonal color touchscreen.

All models are powered by an all-new 2.5L turbocharged engine that delivers a GM-estimated 328 horsepower and GM-estimated 326 lb-ft of torque. More power- more torque: +60 torque +18 hp - improved mpg.

All-new Traverse Z71 - off-road-capable features included as standard * More than 1-inch increased ground clearance, increased track width for added stability, handling and capability.

* All-terrain tires bring increased capability coupled with 18-inch wheels designed exclusively for Z71

* Unique front fascia purposely designed for improved approach angle, with an aluminum skid plate and signature Z71 red tow hooks

* Twin-clutch AWD system designed to optimize traction and handling in off-road driving conditions

* Unique dampers with hydraulic rebound control to improve off-road-capability

* Specific Terrain Mode within the driver-selectable drive modes

* Hill Descent Control

* Standard trailering package RS trim is elevated with premium features

* RS interior and exterior badging

* All-new 22-inch high-gloss black aluminum wheels

* Unique suspension tuning for sportier ride-and-handling characteristics

* Blackout accents on the grille, roof rails and moldings

* Distinctive interior cues including a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel, headrest detailing and a Jet Black theme with red accents

* Standard second row one-touch power-folding seats to improve access for third row occupants

$37,600 - $56,200

Competes with:

Kia Telluride - https://youtu.be/N6aM0XAh4-U

Honda Pilot - https://youtu.be/8GHpPtLKUjQ

Toyota Grand Highlander - https://youtu.be/8y4weAznbf8

Hyundai Palisade - https://youtu.be/4QWb5thf2fI

Nissan Pathfinder - https://youtu.be/zU6rVizQlHA

Ford Explorer - https://youtu.be/SfJ_-uoY_hs

GMC Acadia - https://youtu.be/04Ik8U2XJlM

Thanks for watching!

** Go to our partner https://trymintmobile.com/laurenfix to get premium wireless for as low as $15 a month. Special offer: New customers can get any plan for $15/month. New activation and upfront payment of $45 for 3 mo. service required. Taxes & fees extra. Unlimited plans using more than 40GB/mo. will experience lower speeds with video streams at ~480p. Restrictions apply. See trymintmobile.com for more details.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/gAm0v_-nkpE

➡️ Looking for more automotive news? Go to our second channel: https://youtube.com/@car-smarts

➡️ Buy me a cup of coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

➡️ Listen to the Total Car Score Podcast with Lauren Fix, Karl Brauer, and Javier Mota on all platforms: https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score/

_______________
Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.

© 2024 Newsmax Finance. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
LaurenFix
Here is everything You Should Know About The 2024 Chevy Traverse Z71 and RS.
chevy traverse z71, rs
459
2024-32-07
Tuesday, 07 May 2024 11:32 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
MONEYNEWS.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved