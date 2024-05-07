Complete Rundown on the 2024 Chevy Traverse Z71 & RS

Here is everything You Should Know About The 2024 Chevy Traverse Z71 and RS.

Chevrolet has made some big changes for 2024. What is new is the new off-road capable Traverse Z71 and the newly refreshed RS is even sportier. Safety features have also been updated.

Experience the best-in-class standard 17.7 inch diagonal color touchscreen.

All models are powered by an all-new 2.5L turbocharged engine that delivers a GM-estimated 328 horsepower and GM-estimated 326 lb-ft of torque. More power- more torque: +60 torque +18 hp - improved mpg.

All-new Traverse Z71 - off-road-capable features included as standard * More than 1-inch increased ground clearance, increased track width for added stability, handling and capability.

* All-terrain tires bring increased capability coupled with 18-inch wheels designed exclusively for Z71

* Unique front fascia purposely designed for improved approach angle, with an aluminum skid plate and signature Z71 red tow hooks

* Twin-clutch AWD system designed to optimize traction and handling in off-road driving conditions

* Unique dampers with hydraulic rebound control to improve off-road-capability

* Specific Terrain Mode within the driver-selectable drive modes

* Hill Descent Control

* Standard trailering package RS trim is elevated with premium features

* RS interior and exterior badging

* All-new 22-inch high-gloss black aluminum wheels

* Unique suspension tuning for sportier ride-and-handling characteristics

* Blackout accents on the grille, roof rails and moldings

* Distinctive interior cues including a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel, headrest detailing and a Jet Black theme with red accents

* Standard second row one-touch power-folding seats to improve access for third row occupants

$37,600 - $56,200

Competes with:

Kia Telluride - https://youtu.be/N6aM0XAh4-U

Honda Pilot - https://youtu.be/8GHpPtLKUjQ

Toyota Grand Highlander - https://youtu.be/8y4weAznbf8

Hyundai Palisade - https://youtu.be/4QWb5thf2fI

Nissan Pathfinder - https://youtu.be/zU6rVizQlHA

Ford Explorer - https://youtu.be/SfJ_-uoY_hs

GMC Acadia - https://youtu.be/04Ik8U2XJlM

