Complete Rundown on the 2024 Chevy Traverse Z71 & RS

Here is everything You Should Know About The 2024 Chevy Traverse Z71 and RS.
Chevrolet has made some big changes for 2024. What is new is the new off-road capable Traverse Z71 and the newly refreshed RS is even sportier. Safety features have also been updated.
Experience the best-in-class standard 17.7 inch diagonal color touchscreen.
All models are powered by an all-new 2.5L turbocharged engine that delivers a GM-estimated 328 horsepower and GM-estimated 326 lb-ft of torque. More power- more torque: +60 torque +18 hp - improved mpg.
All-new Traverse Z71 - off-road-capable features included as standard * More than 1-inch increased ground clearance, increased track width for added stability, handling and capability.
* All-terrain tires bring increased capability coupled with 18-inch wheels designed exclusively for Z71
* Unique front fascia purposely designed for improved approach angle, with an aluminum skid plate and signature Z71 red tow hooks
* Twin-clutch AWD system designed to optimize traction and handling in off-road driving conditions
* Unique dampers with hydraulic rebound control to improve off-road-capability
* Specific Terrain Mode within the driver-selectable drive modes
* Hill Descent Control
* Standard trailering package RS trim is elevated with premium features
* RS interior and exterior badging
* All-new 22-inch high-gloss black aluminum wheels
* Unique suspension tuning for sportier ride-and-handling characteristics
* Blackout accents on the grille, roof rails and moldings
* Distinctive interior cues including a three-spoke, flat-bottom steering wheel, headrest detailing and a Jet Black theme with red accents
* Standard second row one-touch power-folding seats to improve access for third row occupants
$37,600 - $56,200
Competes with:
Kia Telluride - https://youtu.be/N6aM0XAh4-U
Honda Pilot - https://youtu.be/8GHpPtLKUjQ
Toyota Grand Highlander - https://youtu.be/8y4weAznbf8
Hyundai Palisade - https://youtu.be/4QWb5thf2fI
Nissan Pathfinder - https://youtu.be/zU6rVizQlHA
Ford Explorer - https://youtu.be/SfJ_-uoY_hs
GMC Acadia - https://youtu.be/04Ik8U2XJlM
