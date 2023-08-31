2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison - Why It Is Sold Out!

The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 4WD ZR2 Bison stands as a testament to Chevrolet's commitment to producing rugged, capable and dependable trucks. This review delves into the key features, performance, design, technology and overall driving experience of this impressive off-road variant.

The ZR2 Bison variant takes the already imposing Silverado design and enhances it with aggressive off-road features. The Bison package includes a rugged steel front bumper, fitted with recovery points and integrated fog lights, which not only enhances the truck's off-road capabilities but also gives it a distinctive, no-nonsense look.

Unique Bison decals, grille accents, and fender flares further differentiate it from the standard Silverado models. The 4WD ZR2 Bison rides on exclusive AEV (American Expedition Vehicles) 18-inch wheels wrapped in 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler mud-terrain tires, providing both durability and traction on various surfaces.

Equipped with a potent powertrain, the 2023 Silverado 1500 4WD ZR2 Bison offers exceptional performance on and off the road. The standard engine is a 6.2-liter V8, delivering 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque — more than enough to conquer tough terrains and towing tasks with ease. Expect 0-60 times around 5.7 seconds. Power is delivered by way of a responsive 10-speed automatic transmission.

As with most full-sized trucks, fuel economy isn’t stellar — coming in with an EPA rating of 15 miles per gallon around town and up to 17 on the highway.

The ZR2 Bison's off-road prowess is enhanced by its specialized suspension system, which includes Multimatic DSSV dampers and 2 more inches of ground clearance. This setup allows for confident maneuvering over rocky paths, through muddy trails, and across sand dunes. The Bison package also adds skid plates to protect critical components when navigating rough terrain.

As far as on-road safety, you’ll find Chevrolet has loaded this Bison to the gills. Frontal-collision braking, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning all help the driver stay alert. Additionally, you have teen driver mode, and a surround vision with a view of the bed.

Inside the cabin, the 2023 ZR2 Bison combines functionality with comfort. The interior design is straightforward and focused on practicality, featuring durable materials and easy-to-use controls. Seating is comfortable and supportive, with ample space for both front and rear passengers.

The infotainment system boasts a user-friendly interface, including a touchscreen display compatible with smartphone integration and advanced navigation options. Although the interior leans towards functionality, it doesn't compromise on essential modern features and conveniences. The 10-way power driver’s seat helps you find the most comfortable seating position and the all-weather floor liners are a welcomed addition.

In terms of technology, the ZR2 Bison is well-equipped to cater to both on-road and off-road needs. Advanced driver assistance features such as lane departure warning, forward collision alert, and blind-spot monitoring contribute to the truck's safety profile. The truck's off-road technology includes hill descent control, traction control modes, and an electronic locking rear differential to maintain traction in challenging conditions.

The massive 13.4-inch touchscreen is the gateway to the infotainment system. It’s powered by Chevrolet's Infotainment 3 software, which provides a user-friendly interface and a range of features. This system supports smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, allowing users to seamlessly mirror their phone's interface on the touchscreen. Additionally Amazon and Alexa — as well as Google Voice assistance — are also integrated.

Driving the 2023 Silverado 1500 4WD ZR2 Bison is a commanding experience. The V8 engine delivers robust acceleration and towing capabilities, while the off-road suspension setup provides a surprisingly smooth ride even when tackling rough terrain. The steering is responsive, and the overall driving dynamics are well-balanced considering the truck's size and purpose. The cabin's sound insulation keeps road and wind noise at bay, contributing to a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience both on highways and off-road trails.

As far as warranty coverage goes, Chevy backs things up with a 3-year / 36,000 mile bumper to bumper warranty, 5 years or 60,000 miles on the powertrain and complimentary maintenance for the first visit.

The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 4WD ZR2 Bison impresses as a well-rounded package designed to tackle rugged environments without sacrificing modern comfort and technology. With its distinctive design, powerful performance, off-road prowess, and comprehensive safety features, the ZR2 Bison stands out as a top choice for those seeking a capable off-road truck that can also handle daily driving demands with ease. Whether you're an adventure enthusiast or simply in need of a reliable and versatile truck, the ZR2 Bison proves itself as a rugged beast ready for any challenge.

Pricing starts at $70,195 for the base model and ratchets up to just over $84,000 as tested.

