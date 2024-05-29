Is Chevy Silverado Truck Better Than Ford Lightning?

The 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV is available in multiple specs: 4WT with 450-mile range on a full charge. 3WT with 393-mile range 1 on a full charge. RST First Edition with GM-estimated 440-mile range.

We test drive the RST and show you the many unique features that makes the Silverado the benchmark in electric trucks. Big power with the GM-estimated 754 horsepower and 785 lb-ft of torque, riding on 24” production alloy wheels and weight a whopping 9100 pounds, but this truck is fast with a zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Range is critical in an EV, the RST offers an impressive 440 miles of range.

Compare that to the Ford Lightning extended range battery, which offers an estimated range of 320 miles, and the Rivian R1T offers with a Standard+ pack with an estimated 315 miles of range.

One unique feature that we have seen on the Hummer EV is 4-wheel steer, a feature offered standard, making it more nimble to drive, tight turning circle.

The RST offers up to 10,000 lbs. of towing capability and 1,300 lbs. of payload.

Chevrolet's exclusive Midgate allows some of the rear seating to remain usable, but passengers will be sitting next to whatever the long thing is that’s being hauled and exposed to the outdoors.

The Multi-Flex Midgate that increases the pickup’s storage capacity when it’s dropped down. This increases the storage capacity from 5 feet 11 inches to 10 feet 10 inches.

Silverado EV First-Edition RST with an MSRP of $94,500 Competes with:

Ford F150 Lightning - https://youtu.be/ZjoUSzHb00U

Rivian R1T - https://youtu.be/CT-W5tj99Yk

Cybertruck - https://youtu.be/93ecx5JKyOU

There is so much more, watch the review and see for yourself.



Video Link: https://youtu.be/-A7coytFszM



Thanks for watching!

➡️ Looking for more automotive news? Go to our second channel: https://youtube.com/@car-smarts

➡️ Buy me a cup of coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

➡️ Listen to the Total Car Score Podcast with Lauren Fix, Karl Brauer, and Javier Mota on all platforms: https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score/





_______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.