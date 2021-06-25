Top 10 Cars Made In America

Many Americans consider where the products they buy are made in hopes their purchase will contribute to the U.S. economy. With Independence Day around the corner, car shoppers who want to buy an American-made vehicle, Cars.com’s American-Made Index analyzed a range of factors to determine just how American is your next car or truck.

There are more than 125 different vehicle nameplates manufactured in the U.S. for model year 2021. Being the most American-made car is more than just being produced in a factory in the states. There are many factors, including the percentage of U.S. parts, country of origin for engine and transmissions, and the number of U.S. employees.

The results may surprise you as the top spot went to all-electric carmaker for the first time in the 16-year history of the survey.

10. Toyota Tundra Assembled in San Antonio, Texas $34,205

9. Honda Passport Assembled in Lincoln, Alabama $32,790

8. Honda Pilot Assembled in Lincoln, Ala. $32,550

7. Honda Odyssey Assembled in Lincoln, Ala. $31,790

6. Honda Ridgeline Assembled in Lincoln, Ala. $36,490

5. Chevrolet Corvette Assembled in Bowling Green, Ky. $59,990

4. Jeep Cherokee Assembled in Belvidere, Ill. $27,210

3. Tesla Model Y Assembled in Fremont, Calf. $51,990

2. Ford Mustang Assembled in Flat Rock, Mich. $27,205

1. Tesla Model 3 Assembled in Fremont, Calif. $39,990

What happened to the Ford F150 #29; #15. GMC Canyon: Wentzville, Mo, #42. Ram 1500: Sterling Heights, Mich., and #74. Chevrolet Silverado 1500: Roanoke, Ind.?

In 2020, Ford took top honors in Cars.com’s survey as the Most American-Made Car with its Ford Ranger.

But wait there is more …

A federal law passed in 1992, the American Automobile Labeling Act (AALA), is supposed to help shoppers know more about where their cars' parts were made and where the vehicles were assembled. The labeling that the law requires has its pluses and minuses, but some provisions make it more confusing.

A recent survey of 2000 people about “buy American”, the results:

75% said it has to be manufactured within the U.S.

52% said it has to be made by a U.S. company.

47% said it needs to be made from parts produced in the U.S.

25% said it must be designed by an American.

Here’s the Bottom line:

What is an American car? That's a hard question to answer. "American-Made” is often in the eye of the car shopper and the carmaker. There are many factors and loyalties by consumers.

There will be discounts on certain models during the Independence Day weekend. The top deals are on the Nissan Leaf, Chevy Bolt EV, Ford Eco Sport and Hyundai Ioniq, all high fuel-efficient vehicles.

