Carjacking Epidemic – What Would You Do?

Carjackings, or the robbery of a car by threat of force by an attacker, have increased significantly since the pandemic began.

Carjackings are becoming an epidemic, and it’s not just happening in certain cities. It’s happening everywhere — gas stations and even at parking lots in apartment complexes.

We’re starting to see it more and more, and you need to be aware of your situation of what’s going on around you. How can you prevent being carjacked?

There are simple steps you can take to avoid being a victim of a carjacking. Much of the prevention is simply the awareness of the threat and thinking about what you would do if something happened.

Fear shouldn’t rule your life, but you should always be aware of your security and surroundings the same way you keep an eye on the road. Pay attention to who and what is around you. Trust your gut. If you feel threatened or alarmed, be cautious and stay alert.

Secure Your Vehicle

The most obvious and simple way to avoid a carjacking is to keep your car doors and windows closed and locked.

Plan ahead and think about your reactions to “what if” scenarios. What would you do if the car in front of you slammed on the brakes or if a threatening person approached your car while stopped at a traffic light?

The carjacker is counting on the element of surprise, but you can counter the attack if you have your own surprise, a quick response to his advance, such as hitting the gas and getting away. Again, trust your instincts. For such a response to a carjacker to be effective, it must be sure and fast.

Other proactive measures to prevent a carjacking:

Keep computers, cellphones, purses, wallets, and other valuables on the floor of the car and out of sight.

Avoid contact with pedestrians and other drivers, including eye contact.

Do not roll your window down for anyone except those you know and law enforcement officers.

Keep your cellphone ready to call 911 if necessary.

Secure Yourself

Your car is only one aspect of a carjacking. There are several steps you can take personally to make yourself safer and less likely to be a victim of a carjacking:

Be ready to get in or out of your vehicle when parking and leaving the car. Don’t stand around with the door open while you fiddle with keys or a cell phone.

Add or remove items from your trunk quickly.

Park in well-lit and high-traffic areas.

Walk from offices or other buildings to vehicles in pairs or larger groups. Or find a security guard to assist you if available.

Look around your car briefly, including under it, before getting in or out.

Avoid places where you are isolated and alone.

Common sense can go a long way to protecting you, your passengers, and your vehicles. By taking a few extra steps and precautions and always being prepared to act, you can avoid being a victim.

DON’T

We all tend to get into our cars after shopping, eating, working, etc., and stay in the vehicle checking our cell phone. This makes you a target!

DO

As soon as you get into your car, lock the doors and leave. If the predator is watching you, this is the perfect opportunity for him to get in on the passenger side, put a gun to your head, and tell you where to go.

Being cautious isn’t just something anyone should know. Men need to be aware of their surroundings, too. Every day we read and hear about horrifying situations like carjackings, muggings, and other crimes. Most of us think that this could “never happen to me.” The truth is, it could happen to anyone.

EXTRA TIPS

Carjacking of parked vehicles depends on the car owner being inattentive to their surroundings. Carjackers, like street robbers, prefer the element of surprise. Most victims say they never saw the carjacker until they appeared at their car door. To reduce your risk of being carjacked, I have listed some common-sense steps below:

Always park in well-lighted areas, if you plan to arrive/leave after dark

Don’t park in isolated or visually obstructed areas near walls or heavy foliage

Use valet parking or an attended garage, if you’re driving alone

As you walk to your car, be alert to suspicious persons sitting in cars

Ask for a security escort if you are alone at a shopping center

Watch out for people loitering in the area or handing out flyers, CD’s, etc.

If someone tries to approach, change direction, or run to a busy store

Follow your instincts if they tell you to walk/run away to a busy place

As you approach your vehicle, look under, around, and inside your car

If safe, open the door, enter quickly, and lock the doors

Don’t be a target by turning your back while loading packages into the car

Make it your habit to always start your car and drive away immediately

Teach and practice with your children to enter and exit the car quickly

Always drive with your car doors locked, and windows rolled up

If you are bumped in traffic, drive to a busy, well-lit area or a police station. Be suspicious of the accident.

Beware of the Good Samaritan who offers to repair your car or a flat tire. It’s okay to get help, just be alert

If an armed carjacker ever confronts you, don’t resist. Look to escape and give them the car

Give up your keys or money if demanded without resistance

Don’t argue, fight or chase the robber. You can be seriously injured

Never agree to be kidnapped. Throw the cars keys and run and scream for help

If you are forced to drive, consider crashing your car near a busy intersection to attract attention so bystanders can come to your aid and call the police

Call the police immediately to report the crime and provide detailed information

Take your earphones out when pumping gas, walking to and from your vehicle

Keep your earphone in your pocket, so it’s with you

When returning a rental car that needs to be refueled; be aware that this is an easy target for carjackers as they get the bonus of your luggage and the vehicle

If you own a firearm or have a concealed carry permit, be aware of your state laws. Use of your weapon may have restrictions that could get you in trouble too.

BOTTOM LINE

You must have situational awareness! Keep your eyes and ears open when out of the car. If confronted with a person with a gun—give up the car. Cars can be replaced—you cannot.

