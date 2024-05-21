WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: can-am spyder
First Ride on the 2024 Can-Am Spyder F3

First Ride on the 2024 Can-Am Spyder F3
(Dreamstime)

Lauren Fix By Tuesday, 21 May 2024 10:40 AM EDT

I took my first ride on the 2024 Can-am Spyder F3 and Ryker in Southern California, and was blown away!

Check out the new 2024 Can Am with a stylish makeovers.

For 2024 the Ryker replaces the white wheels with silver wheels and trim. New colors including - diablo red, purple galaxy, goblin green and blue bays.

Engines are designed for modern efficiency with a classic soul: Ryker models use powerful, efficient and reliable Rotax engines.

Choose the 2-cylinder Rotax 600 ACE for strong everyday performance or a thrilling 3-cylinder Rotax 900 ACE engine. Ryker with 600 engine: 50 hp / 36.7 lb-ft torque Ryker with 900 engine: 82 hp / 58.3 lb-ft torque

Price: Ryker -$9,599 Ryker Sport $12,499 Ryker Rally - $14,599 2024

Can Am Spyder F3 F3-S - Can Am red frame and monolith black color with tinted wheels F3 Limited Special Series - Cognac with Neptune wheels F3 RT - White stain with Mika wheels Price Can Am Spyder F3 - starts at $22,099 Can Am Spyder RT - starts at $26,599 Accessories and gear is available where you buy your Can Am.



Thanks for watching!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/YmcsDLeOAqQ

➡️ Listen to the Total Car Score Podcast with Lauren Fix, Karl Brauer, and Javier Mota on all platforms: https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score/

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host.

I took my first ride on the 2024 Can-am Spyder F3 and Ryker in Southern California, and was blown away!
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
