I took my first ride on the 2024 Can-am Spyder F3 and Ryker in Southern California, and was blown away!

Check out the new 2024 Can Am with a stylish makeovers.

For 2024 the Ryker replaces the white wheels with silver wheels and trim. New colors including - diablo red, purple galaxy, goblin green and blue bays.

Engines are designed for modern efficiency with a classic soul: Ryker models use powerful, efficient and reliable Rotax engines.

Choose the 2-cylinder Rotax 600 ACE for strong everyday performance or a thrilling 3-cylinder Rotax 900 ACE engine. Ryker with 600 engine: 50 hp / 36.7 lb-ft torque Ryker with 900 engine: 82 hp / 58.3 lb-ft torque

Price: Ryker -$9,599 Ryker Sport $12,499 Ryker Rally - $14,599 2024

Can Am Spyder F3 F3-S - Can Am red frame and monolith black color with tinted wheels F3 Limited Special Series - Cognac with Neptune wheels F3 RT - White stain with Mika wheels Price Can Am Spyder F3 - starts at $22,099 Can Am Spyder RT - starts at $26,599 Accessories and gear is available where you buy your Can Am.

