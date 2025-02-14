California's Vehicle Powers Are Under TRUMP ATTACK

This is exciting to see. The Trump administration has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to pause its review of a case involving California’s stricter vehicle emissions and electric vehicle standards. California’s objective is to mandate electric cars and remove gas powered vehicles.

Acting Solicitor General Sarah Harris filed the request on January 24, signaling plans to reassess a 2022 Environmental Protection Agency decision that reinstated California’s authority to set its own emissions rules.

The new powers would allow California to change the rules for the entire U.S. California was given more powers under the Obama administration and then Biden gave California far more regulatory control in 2022. This is unconstitutional; one state cannot create laws for the other 49 states. However, these powers WERE given to one state.

This legal battle stems from California’s unique authority under the Clean Air Act, which permits the state to implement stricter air pollution standards than those set federally, provided the EPA grants a waiver. Originally reinstated by Biden’s EPA in 2022, this authority has been challenged by fuel producers and related groups. They argue that the waiver exceeded the EPA’s authority and harmed their businesses by lowering demand for liquid fuels.

In a prior decision, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit dismissed the lawsuits, stating that the challengers lacked the necessary legal standing. However, the Trump administration now seeks to revisit the basis for California’s waiver and potentially terminate the decision, which would impact the 17 other states that have adopted California’s rules.

Meanwhile, with its 6-3 conservative majority, the Supreme Court has shown skepticism toward expansive regulatory authority. Recent rulings have limited the EPA’s powers, including decisions restricting its ability to address water pollution, regulate coal and gas emissions, and enforce the “Good Neighbor” rule to curb cross-state ozone pollution.

Trump’s return to office has intensified efforts to roll back regulations that many view as detrimental to traditional energy sectors. On his first day back, he issued an executive order targeting California’s waiver to ban the sale of gasoline-only vehicles by 2035, calling on the EPA to end state emissions waivers that limit sales of gas-powered vehicles.

The administration’s request to reassess California’s emissions waiver reflects a broader ideological shift that aligns with the court’s conservative majority and prioritizes deregulation.

California’s Governor Gavin Newsom, who often touts California’s leadership on climate policy, said EPA’s approval of the advanced clean-cars rules was a vote of confidence in California’s accomplishments in “protecting our people by cleaning our air and cutting pollution.” Of course, he loves the power.

Automakers are producing electric vehicles, but there’s a huge gap between these EV sales mandates and a customer’s reasonable expectation they can still choose what kind of vehicle to drive. Trump stated he would revoke the California waiver and removed the powers. Many car brands support this effort.

