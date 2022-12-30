Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Buffalo Blizzard Disaster the Result of Poor Planning

As a long-time Buffalo, NY resident, I've experienced the Blizzard of 1977, 1985 and the two snow storms of 2022. I was totally surprised at how unprepared we looked on an national stage.



The result of the Christmas Blizzard was nothing more than a huge planning disaster. Sadly, there was no plan in place. Politicians are great at telling each other how great they are doing, when they are on the same political side. However, the disaster in Western New York and the Buffalo area led to Erie County Executive Mark Polencarz throwing verbal barbs at Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

The fact is, the real failure lies with the state and Governor Kathy Hochul, who had failed to prepare properly; get national guard ready in advance; contact crews to be ready to help and use the Emergency Broadcast System (EBS) for what it was designed to do.



The tragic end result is a death toll currently at 37 and scores of residents left in danger. The county is also at fault, by not having any plans in place and blaming everyone else but themselves. The six-term Mayor of Buffalo, who has the most experience, was handcuffed by the county and the state but did not perform well, either.

People died, stores were looted, and the state and county were woefully unprepared and acted way to late. The Buffalo Blizzard has officially hit the Northeast and caused serious travel issues.

The airport, which is usually the most prepared for any strom, was missing in action. We have never seen the Buffalo Niagara Airport closed for five days due to snow. How embarrassing. You would think of any city in the USA that Buffalo would have the proper equipment. They do. But why, then, did they not clean the runways earlier? Your guess is as good as anyone's.

The Governor brought in 54 National Guard from across the state instead of the National Guard in the Buffalo area. In another foolish move, she use them to ticket people who were out driving during the driving ban instead of helping those people who truly needed medical assistance, warmth and protection. The residents are very frustrated with this aggressive choice.

In this video, we're sharing some of the results of BAD planning. From cancelled flights to accidents and more, this snowstorm is causing major headaches for residents and travelers.

There is so much more to discuss on this, put your comments below and let’s start the conversation.

You can support me by buying me a cup of coffee - the link is in the description. Thank you! https://www.buymeacoffee.com/laurenfix

We will be reviewing all of the newest cars on our YouTube channel Car Coach Reports.

Additional articles on our website https://www.CarCoachReports.com



VIDEO LINK: https://youtu.be/Gx5LNM8R1XA

"LAUREN FIX'S GUIDE TO LOVING YOUR CAR” Book - https://amzn.to/3ifDi3j

Total Car Score Podcast ► Hosts: Lauren Fix, Karl Brauer and Javier Mota. https://www.revolverpodcasts.com/shows/total-car-score/

_________________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.