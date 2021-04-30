How to Save Up to $1,200: Simple Car Maintenance

These 10 Basic maintenance items can keep you on the road and save up to $1,200 per year in car repairs. You can do some repairs yourself, but if you have no clue what you are doing and don't have tools find an ASE certified mechanic or technician to do the work for you.

If you get into a project like changing brakes or major engine repairs and get in too deep and need help, it could cost you more. For some, the “Tool Police” should come before you get started to save you from a headache and a bigger bill.

Neglected car repairs can leave you on the side of the road. Being proactive will save you money. IT almost always means much higher costs down the line in the form of more extensive repairs or lost resale value if you blow it off.

10 basic maintenance tips to get the most from your ride:

Fluid: Check all 9 fluids in your car: including the oil, filters and brake, transmission, power steering, coolant and windshield washer fluids. Filters: Your car’s filters, including those for the transmission, fuel system and interior ventilation, need regular inspection and replacement. Hoses: Inspect hoses at each oil change and have them replaced when leaking, brittle, cracked or rusted. Belts: Check V-belts and serpentine belts for looseness and condition. Brakes: Check the engine brake system every year and have the brake linings, rotors and drums inspected. Battery: Check that the battery connection is clean, tight and corrosion-free. Tires: Check the pressure of all tires, including the spare, at least once a month. Check the tread for uneven or irregular wear and cuts along the sidewalls. Alignment: Have your car’s alignment checked at least annually to reduce tire wear and improve fuel economy and handling. Wipers: Replace windshield wiper blades every six months or when cracked, torn, streaking or chattering for optimum wiping performance and safety. Get Help: Seek a trusted ASE certified mechanic .

Here’s the bottom line

It’s common to get busy and put off car maintenance (we’ve all been there) — but preventing minor issues from becoming major car trouble is easier and less expensive than you think. In fact, proper car care can save you up to $1,200 a year in emergency repairs.

