Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Your Ultimate Guide to Buying American-Made Cars

Many Americans consider where the products they buy are made, in hopes their purchase will contribute to the U.S. economy. While that might seem easy enough with a T-shirt, few items get as complicated as the set of wheels in your driveway.

For car shoppers who want to buy an American-made vehicle, Cars.com’s American-Made Index analyzes a range of factors to determine just how American your prospective car or truck might be.

Did you know that more than 5.3 million jobs go to American workers in the automotive industry? Thats over 290,000 people building lights and heavy duty vehicles; 560,000 working in vehicle parts; 1.3 million at new and used car dealerships; 1.26 million independent repair shop employees; 587,000 in auto parts stores; 368,000 wholesalers; and 975,000 workers in gas stations.

Are you willing to pay more for a vehicles if it creates more US jobs? Around 70% of car shoppers say yes! And are willing to pay up to 30% More.

Vehicles built and bought in the U.S. for the 2023 model year were weighted on five key factors on a 100-point scale: country of origin for engines, transmissions; U.S. manufacturing workforce; location of final assemble and percentage of U.S. and Canadian parts.

The Top 10 Domestic Car Manufacturers of 2023

10 - Hyundai Motor Company - 40.2%

9 - Mercedes Benz - 41.5%

8 - Toyota Motor Company - 48.9%

7 - Renault - Nissan - Mitsubishi - 49.1%

6 - General Motors - 54.0%

5 - Subaru - 58.5%

4 - Stellantis - 70.1%

3 - Honda - 73.1%

2 - Ford Motor Company - 77.5%

1 - Tesla - 100%

So What Cars Made the List?

Tesla Model Y, Austin, TX Tesla Model 3, Fremont, CA Tesla Model X, Fremont, CA Tesla Model S, Fremont, CA Honda Passport, Lincoln, AL Volkswagen ID4, Chattanooga, TN Honda Odyssey, Lincoln, AL Acura MDX, East Liberty and Marysville, OH Honda Ridgeline, Lincoln, AL Acura RDX, Est Liberty, OH

Here are some final facts that will interest you. General Motors makes up 18% of the index. Toyota makes up 11% of the index. The Southern states are seeing more growth with domestic and foreign automakers make investments in those states to move or increase the number of plants in those areas.

The Least American Cars

BMWs are mostly imported except for its SUV lineup which is produced in South Carolina — not including the X1 and X2. The Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger, and the Lincoln Nautilus are made in Canada. The Buick Envision is made in China. The Ford Maverick, Ford Bronco Sport, and Ram 1500 Classic are built in Mexico, and the Buick Encore GX and Genesis GV70 are built in South Korea. 47% of all vehicle sold in the US are imported.

Being on this list is crucial, as the auto industry becomes more and more global, and consumers’ desire to use their dollars to support their neighbors increases. Jobs help your economy on a national and local basis.

No matter where a vehicle ranks, simply being on the list means it has some component of final assembly in the U.S., ultimately still contributing to the U.S. economy.

Perhaps the most important factor for index qualification is final assembly at one of 48 U.S. plants run by 14 major automaker groups and their subsidiaries that currently mass-produce light-duty passenger vehicles.

