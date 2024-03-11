The Amelia 2024, the Ultimate Car Show

The Amelia, known by its longtime attendees and fans as “the racers’ concours,” displayed hundreds of the greatest-ever road and racing machines as it welcomed guests to its 29th annual event.

The four-day gathering, held Thursday, February 29 to Sunday, March 3, 2024. included cars with a wide variety of history and provendance. They included racecars, movie heroes, supercars and vehicles replete with history.

Significantly, Amelia Concours d’Elegance featured 275 cars representing the best-of-the-best from automotive history.

Enthusiasts were given no shortage of options this weekend, with a record 27,000 of them in attendance.

This year's event featured an additional 250 cars from the trend-setting 1980s and 1990s. A special class of the hottest cars from 1984 was on display at RADwood as part of the brand’s year-long celebration of Hagerty’s 40th anniversary.

An over-the-top exhibition of rare sports and racing cars will took guests on a journey from the 1950s to the present, including a 1966 Ferrari 206 S Dino, 1955 Mercedes 300 SL Gullwing, 1966 Porsche 906, and 1987 Porsche 962, as well as a large stable of super and hypercars.

Automotive partners joining included Rolls-Royce Motor Cars and McLaren, which displayed the 750S and their next-generation hybrid supercar: the Artura.

In addition to VistaJet’s spectacular fleet of business jets, guests were wowed by an array of spectacular historic aircraft, including a 1938 Lockheed 12A, an Albatross N51ZD, and the Extra 300S.

“History gathers on the lawns of The Amelia, and you’re sure to learn something new or find an all-new car you’ve never heard of before,” said Matt Orendac, Concours Vice Chairman, ahead of the event. “With so much to absorb, the reading you do before and after The Amelia can be as much fun as seeing and hearing the cars themselves.”



