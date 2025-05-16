US Senate Reintroduces AM Radio Bill for Full Vote





AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act Heading for Senate Vote

Good news for anyone who’s ever relied on AM radio — whether it’s for local news, sports, or life-saving alerts in a crisis.

First, some context: car manufacturers have been phasing out AM radios from new models, and now the "AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act" is heading toward a Senate vote after clearing the Commerce Committee back on February 5th.

With bipartisan support and an endorsement from FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, this bill could ensure AM radio stays in every new car. But why is this even a fight?

Carmakers like Tesla, Ford, and BMW have been quietly dropping AM radios for years, and their reasons are a mix of profit and practicality. It starts with cost: adding an AM receiver might only run a few dollars per vehicle, but multiply that by millions of cars, and it’s a hit to the bottom line.

Then there’s the tech angle — electric vehicles (EVs) dominate their future (for now), and AM signals can get scrambled by the electromagnetic hum of EV batteries and motors, creating annoying static.

Plus, with dashboards turning into touchscreens and younger buyers streaming music or podcasts via Bluetooth, they argue AM’s a outdated and unnecessary. They’d rather upsell you on satellite radio subscriptions or internet-connected infotainment systems — options that pad their profits but leave you without a AM signal when you want or need it. Trouble is, rural roads and disaster zones don’t care about your Wi-Fi plan, and that’s where AM comes in.

I’ve been tracking this on Congress.gov — Senate Bill 315 moved out of committee for a floor vote this month. It’s described as a push “to require the Secretary of Transportation to issue a rule ensuring access to AM broadcast stations in passenger motor vehicles.”

If passed, it’d mandate the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to require automakers to include AM radio in all vehicles sold in the U.S. — at no extra cost. Until that rule kicks in, any cars without it must be clearly labeled.

The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) cheered the progress, pointing to disasters like the Los Angeles wildfires and Hurricane Helene, where AM’s reach delivered evacuation orders and recovery info when cell networks crumbled. Over 125 groups, from the American Farm Bureau to AARP, back it, citing safety and community access.

Senators Edward J. Markey, D-Mass., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, of the Commerce Committee teamed up, saying, “Today’s vote broadcasts a clear message to car manufacturers that AM radio is an essential tool for millions. From emergency response to entertainment and news, it’s a lifeline we must protect.”

FCC Chairman Brendan Carr added, “I saw it firsthand after Hurricane Helene — people relied on AM for lifesaving updates when everything else was down. Unlike streaming apps that need a signal or a subscription, AM is free, far-reaching, and works when nothing else does.”

This bill’s bigger than just radios — it’s about innovation, safety, and government’s role in the auto industry. Think back to the 1960s when seatbelts weren’t standard; automakers fought mandates then, too, calling them costly and unnecessary — until lives saved proved them wrong. Today, AM radio’s the seatbelt of communication: low-tech, sure, but a proven lifesaver.

If it passes the Senate, it could set a precedent for regulators to prioritize public good over corporate trends, maybe even nudging carmakers to rethink other cuts — like physical buttons that were swapped for slow screens. It’s a signal that tech’s march forward doesn’t have to leave reliability behind, especially as climate-driven disasters make resilient tools more crucial than ever.

Unfortunately, this bill has some hurdles to get over. Automakers aren’t accepting this quietly; they’ve got deep pockets and powerful lobbyists, and groups like the Alliance for Automotive Innovation (AAI) could lean on senators to water it down or kill it. They might argue it’s unfair to force a feature not every buyer wants, or that EVs need exemptions for technical reasons.

Then there’s the Senate itself — gridlock is normal, and with budget battles and post-election-year posturing, a floor vote could easily be delayed. Even supporters admit it’s faced delays before; earlier versions never passed in Congresses despite broad support. The difference now? High-profile disasters and bipartisan unity might just tip the scales.

AM remains the backbone of the Emergency Alert System, a resilient lifeline delivering local news, diverse voices, and critical info when it counts. Now that this bill’s racing through, it’s a sign it could soon be law — unless the opposition shifts gears.

