Top 20 Cheapest New Cars You Can Buy Right Now!

Car prices are out of control! Even on the used market, people are paying a premium for basic transportation. The average cost of a new car today is $50,000! What are you to do if you need an affordable commuter that won't drain your wallet?

Well, not to worry! Here are the 20 BRAND NEW cars vou can park in vour driveway on the cheap! These 20 new automobiles will cost you less than $300 a month. From the Ford Maverick and Volkswagen Jetta, to the Kia Rio and Subaru Impreza and the Nissan Versa. All brand new cars come with a full warranty for less than you may think.

But even as the market continues to skyrocket, there's still a healthy amount of new cars that come in under the $25,000 mark for 2023 and 2024 models. There are some base models that start at under $20,000 that are really a great value. There's a pint-sized pickup truck, a few SUVs, and even some hybrids are in the top list.

These are the cheapest new cars on sale in 2023 which include 2024 models, and many come with surprisingly well-equipped vehicles for the money. Here are the 20 cheapest new cars you can buy right now. Starting under $24,000 to the lowest priced new vehicles available today.

Honda Civic Price starts at $23,750. The Honda Civic boasts good performance, high fuel economy, excellent passenger space and a refined design interior and exterior. Available as both a sedan and hatchback, entry-level models come with a 158-hp 2.0-liter four-cylinder that earns 31 MPG in the city and 40 MPG on the highway. The Civic comes standard with a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is standard.

Mazda 3 Price: $23,615. The Mazda 3 sedan has the same 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and 191 horsepower as the CX-30 crossover, with much of the same equipment inside. The Mazda 3 sedan includes the 8.8-inch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Mazda 3 sedan also earns up to 31 miles per gallon combined.

Ford Maverick Price: $23,400. The Ford Maverick is the most affordable truck in the country. The base XL model’s 2.5-liter hybrid four-cylinder engine gives the Maverick 191 horsepower and up to 37 miles per gallon combined. Buyers looking for a bit more capability can always move up to the turbocharged option and/or the off-road Tremor trim.

Toyota Corolla Hatchback Price: $23,155. The most expensive of the top 20 is the Toyota Corolla Hatchback. It powered by a standard 2.0-liter engine with 169 horsepower, plus an 8.0-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, and standard Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite of driver-assist and safety technology.

Subaru Impreza Price: $22,995. One of the most affordable five-door vehicles on this list, the 2023 Subaru Impreza hatchback. Granted, you will have to pay an extra $1,300 for a continuously variable transmission as opposed to the standard manual which adds the Subaru Eyesight active safety with it but you do get all-wheel drive at no extra cost. Subaru is known for its all-wheel drive systems in winter.

Mazda CX-30 $22,950. The 2023 Mazda CX-30 is a 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick. The CX-30 is a sophisticated and sporty entry in the extra-small SUV class. It has striking looks and plenty of standard features. Though it's priced higher than much of its competition, it offers a lot for your money. It's comfortable on the road and gives you a decent amount of storage too.

Toyota Corolla Price: $22,645. The Toyota Corolla remains one of the most affordable cars in the class with a low starting price. Standard equipment on the base LE model includes a 169-horsepower four-cylinder engine, an 8.0-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay, and Toyota Safety Sense 3.0. It has a smooth ride comfort, high-quality interior, and comprehensive list of advanced safety features.

Buick Envista Price: $22,400. The Envista is an attractive and low-cost option among small SUVs. Under the Envista's hood is a turbocharged 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that makes just 136 horsepower and a six-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include an 8.0-inch digital gauge display, automatic high-beam headlamps, lane-keeping assist, and an 11.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Hyundai Kona Price: $22,140. The Hyundai Kona is a practical and fun-to-drive vehicle. Powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder that makes only 147 horsepower. The Kona comes packed with a generous list of standard features, and eight-way power-adjustable seats for the driver including driver assistance and infotainment technologies at a reasonable price. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability are standard.

Chevrolet Trax Starting at $21,495. The all-new Chevy Trax has gained space and size and delivers even better value than before. Its dazzling redesign and enhanced safety features sweeten a once dreary subcompact. Every Trax is front-wheel driven and powered by a 137-hp turbocharged three-cylinder engine and six-speed automatic transmission. Tech luxuries such as remote start, heated front seats and steering wheel, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Hyundai Elantra $20,950. The Elantra undercuts the price of the Corolla and Jetta by a few hundred bucks. It brings with it 37 miles per gallon highway, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen display, among other features. The new Elantra stands out with impressive technology and standard safety features, plus a roomy cabin. It's also comfortable and has a strong on value.

Volkswagen Jetta Price: $20,655. The Volkswagen Jetta offers a roomy cabin and impressive fuel economy. Standard equipment with its VW Digital Cockpit with an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster, automatic emergency braking, and LED headlights and taillights, it’s a solid value in the compact space. The 1.5L engine puts out 228 hp and gets 42 MPG on the highway.

Nissan Kicks Price $20,590 The Nissan Kicks has an affordable starting price and excellent fuel economy. EPA estimate of 37 mpg from its 122 hp engine. The base Kicks S comes with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, a six-speaker audio system, and Bluetooth connectivity with standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The suspension is tuned for comfort, and it provided a well-cushioned ride.

Nissan Sentra Price: $20,200. The Sentra comes with standard equipment like Nissan Safety Shield 360, automatic emergency braking, and up to 33 miles per gallon combined. The Sentra sports a spacious and well-built interior with lots of standard features, a 7-inch touch screen, Apple Car Play and push-button start, among other features.

Hyundai Venue Price: $19,650. Hyundai's smallest SUV, the Venue, packs a lot into a very compact package. It excels at everyday tasks and is comfortable enough to take on a road trip. It's a great value and comes with most of the latest safety and technology features. Powered by a 121-hp four-cylinder engine estimated to earn 29 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway. All this in a roomy cabin.

Kia Soul starts at $19,890. The Kia Soul boasts a sharp looking new design for 2023 that includes new headlights, updates to the bumpers, and even some new safety technology throughout the range. Most notably, every Soul now has a lane-keep assist feature with lane tracing, driver-attention warning, and high-beam assist. The Kia Soul has a lot going for it. Its boxy shape gives it a seriously roomy passenger cabin and cargo area. It's also fun to drive, with above-average handling abilities.

KIA Forte $19,690. Kia’s compact, the Forte, is one of the most affordable cars. Standard equipment includes a 2.0-liter engine with 147 horsepower and up to 34 miles per gallon combined alongside technology like an 8.0-inch touchscreen display with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The Forte is a grown-up small sedan that's a fantastic value for the money with above-average utility, a comfortable, quiet interior and an extensive list of available features.

Kia Rio Price: $17,875. The Rio 5-Door is an affordable hatchback packed with popular standard tech features and frugal with your gas money, the Rio is a good car at a great price. The Rio is a no-frills hatchback with very few standard features but the $1,800 Technology package adds things like an 8.0-inch touchscreen and extra safety equipment. The Rio is powered by a 1.6-liter inline-four engine with 120 horsepower, will earn 32 mpg in the city and 41 on the highway. The warranty covers 10 years or 100,000 miles.

Mitsubishi Mirage Price $16,245. The Mirage, offers very basic features, like cloth seats and a three-cylinder 1.2-liter three-cylinder engine that makes a scant 76 horsepower. The tiny hatchback gets an EPA-estimated 36 mpg in the city and 43 mpg on the highway. It offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration as standard.

Nissan Versa Price starts at $15,980. The Nissan Versa is a well-built small sedan, with plenty of space inside and enough standard technology and safety features to easily justify its price. Solid fuel economy is another bonus. It's a smart pick for an affordable small sedan. The Versa earns impressive fuel economy up to 35 mpg combined. Versa's handling is composed when going around turns and has a comfortable ride and seats.

If you are considering a used vehicle in the $15,000 - $25,000 price range; consider buying a new car with a warranty and the newest safety, technology and features.

