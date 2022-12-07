Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: The 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec, the Best Manual Sporty Car

It’s not very common these days to find a manual transmission in any car, much less a luxury brand such as Acura. However, that’s exactly what you can get in the 2023 Acura Integra A-Spec.

Right off the bat, you’ll notice its sporty stance with masculine body lines, a blackened front grill and aggressive-looking LED headlights that are all tied together by a lower front fascia that exudes sportiness. We love the sloped sports coupe design of the rear end of the Integra. It looks very well composed with hints of the older Integras and has chromed exhaust tips.

Under the hood of the Integra A-Spec is a 1.5-liter V-Tech engine that’s turbocharged and is good for 200 horsepower with 192 lb-ft of torque. Coupled with the 6-speed manual transmission, you can expect 0-60 times around 7-seconds. There is no all-wheel-drive option at this time for the Integra. If you prefer an automatic transmission, there is a CVT available for those folks who don’t like fun. Its EPA rated fuel economy is 33 miles per gallon, combined.

Inside, there’s a ton of great technology with the included tech-package. There’s an around-view camera, parking assist, adaptive cruise control with lane keeping assist. You’ll also find collision mitigation, traffic jam alert, rear cross traffic alert as well as pedestrian warning.

Its standard 7-inch touchscreen is easy to use, offers support for Android Auto and Apple Carplay as well. If you pony up more money, you can get a 9-inch touchscreen with an ELS 16-speaker audio system and wireless support for Carplay or Android Auto.

As far as seating goes, you’ll find that the red-leather really pops and there's an 8-way power adjustment standard for the driver’s side, with a 12-way adjustment available. The driver enjoys full lumbar support; however, the passenger gets notta.

Rear seating isn’t very good for taller people. The sloped roof design may really hamper headroom for folks over 5’-9”. There’s no rear air vents but there are two USB ports. Rear passengers do have a fold-down center with two integrated cup-holders but there’s really not much in terms of features for the folks in the back.

On the road and in sport mode, you’ll find this car comes alive and is quite fun to drive. There’s rev-matching to the six-speed manual and short throws between the gears. We love the girth and feel of the steering wheel and the handling is top-notch. Minimal body roll, solid braking help make the driver want to push the car even harder on those more spirited drives. There was a bit of road-noise at freeway speeds, however.

There’s 24.3 cubic feet of trunk storage with additional storage under the trunk floorboard. If you need even more storage, you can fold down the rear seats.

Pricing starts at $30,800 up to $35,800 for the A-Spec. At this price point, there’s a ton of competition from import automakers. It virtually has no competition from the domestic companies. There’s a standard 3-year / 36,000 mile warranty.

If you’re in the market for a sporty sedan that is one of the few to offer a manual transmission, then there isn’t many other options available than the 2023 Integra A-Spec.

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.

