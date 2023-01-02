Lauren Fix, The Car Coach: Acura's 2023 MDX Type S Sets the Standards for Luxury

Acura’s 2023 MDX Type S looks to continue and improve upon the legacy this SUV has carved out for Honda's premium brand. This fourth generation is the first to have a Type S badging that will eventually take root across Acura's entire product line.

The large black grill with a massive Acura badge heads up the nose of the MDX and there’s an additional grill area below the front bumper area. This extra grill surface aids in extra cooling for both the engine and front brakes. Its 21-inch alloy wheels look steller with the blackened-out contrast and of course, the red brake calipers are also a nice, sporty touch.

Plenty of angles abound and some great-looking body lines that include a side indentation across the doors and help make the MDX look very well wrapped up. We see quad exhaust tips and lots of black trim pieces around the rear.

Lifting up the hood, you’ll find a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine that churns out 355 horsepower with 354 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all four wheels by way of Acura’s SH-AWD system. Its zero-to-sixty time is rated at a blissful 5.5-seconds and has a 5,000lb towing capacity. Combined city/highway EPA rating is 19 miles per gallon.

On the road, it’s almost as if the MDX Type S thinks it’s a sports car while in Sport+ mode. It handles with extreme confidence, rather flat around corners, and the front Brembo brakes help it stop on a dime. This is easily one of, if not the best, handling SUVs in this segment.

Acura has tossed in tons of tech into this Type S MDX with multiple camera views available on the center screen and they have excellent clarity. There’s also blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert Several drive modes are available, including sport, sport+, normal, lift and comfort.

Its large, easy to read, infotainment screen is not a touchscreen and you’ll be forced to use the touchpad surface in the middle console to control the infotainment/information screen. Audio sources include AM/FM/Satellite and Bluetooth. Additionally, there is native support of both Android Auto and Apple Carplay.

Acura did an overall, really nice job with the interior, however, the dark black plastic areas do look a bit understated. However, the other materials used have a nice, soft touch to them and look rather upscale.

Lumbar support abounds for both driver and front passenger as are dual massaging seats and each seat provides absolutely stellar comfort and support. Moving to the second row, there are manual window screens, climate control, three-stage heated seats, AC power and USB ports as well. A pop-down center armrest effectively turns the second row into captain chairs. Leg room is excellent for the 2nd row while the third-row is a bit cramped for most adults.

There is 13.1 cubic feet of storage with the third row up and there’s additional storage under the rear floorboard. Collapsing both the 2nd and 3rd rows allows the cargo space to climb to 95 cubic feet.

The Type S starts at $66,000. However, our test vehicle was fully equipped and came in at $72,500. With so many other SUVs in this same price bracket here’s what we love about the MDX Type S. Excellent handling, braking, acceleration, technology, caro space, tons of standard safety features, and comfortable seating. But that darned touchpad interface for the Infotainment system leaves a lot to be desired - we’d love to see Acura incorporate a touchscreen in the future.



