Want POWER and STYLE? The 2025 Acura MDX Type S Has Got You Covered

The 2025 Acura MDX Type S, the MDX is Acura’s best-selling model, and it’s the best-selling 3-row luxury SUV. The Type S is the top performance trim and has a more aggressive front fascia, open-surface grille mesh, Rear diffuser and large quad exhaust outlets.

The MDX Type S comes standard with a 31-speaker Bang & Olufsen luxury audio system with a new 12.3-inch touchscreen with Google built-in. The sound quality is crystal clear, with rich bass and detailed highs, making it ideal for long road trips or daily commutes.

The 2025 Acura MDX Type S represents the pinnacle of Acura’s performance-oriented SUV lineup. While the MDX has long been a favorite in the luxury crossover segment, the Type S adds a sporty edge to the mix, providing a high-performance engine, advanced driving dynamics, and even more luxurious features. This new model is tailored to enthusiasts who desire a vehicle that can handle both daily commutes and weekend adventures with ease.

One of the most significant upgrades to the 2025 MDX Type S is its impressive performance capabilities. Equipped with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, the MDX Type S delivers 355 horsepower and 354 lb-ft of torque, making it one of the most powerful models in its segment.

This engine is paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission that provides smooth gear shifts and optimal power delivery. The 2025 Acura MDX Type S strikes a balance between power and fuel efficiency. With its turbocharged V6 engine, the MDX Type S achieves an estimated 21 MPG in the city and 26 MPG on the highway.

The MDX Type S also features Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD), which provides superior grip and stability, especially in challenging driving conditions. Whether you’re navigating tight city streets or tackling winding mountain roads, the MDX Type S ensures a confident and composed ride.

The adaptive suspension system allows for dynamic adjustments to the vehicle’s handling, giving you a comfortable drive on regular roads and a more engaging one when you’re looking for a sportier experience.

The exterior design of the 2025 Acura MDX Type S is both bold and elegant. With a more aggressive stance than its predecessor, the MDX Type S features a wide, sculpted front end with a large, sporty grille, sleek LED headlights, and an overall more athletic silhouette. The presence of sporty 20-inch alloy wheels adds to the SUV’s athletic appeal, and the rear end is enhanced with quad exhaust tips and a rear spoiler for a performance-focused look.

Inside, the MDX Type S features a luxurious cabin that combines premium materials with advanced technology. The spacious interior is designed to provide comfort for all passengers, with ample legroom and high-end finishes like leather upholstery and real wood accents. The seating is supportive, with the front seats offering heating, ventilation, and memory functions, ensuring a personalized and comfortable experience on long drives.

The 2025 Acura MDX Type S comes equipped with cutting-edge technology that ensures both entertainment and convenience. The centerpiece of the infotainment system is the 12.3-inch touchscreen display, which is easy to navigate and responds quickly to touch inputs. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration are standard, allowing you to seamlessly connect your smartphone to the vehicle for hands-free calling, music streaming, and navigation.

Additionally, the MDX Type S features AcuraWatch, which is a suite of advanced safety and driver-assist technologies. These features include adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. AcuraWatch helps to keep you safe on the road by providing extra layers of assistance, making the MDX Type S an excellent choice for families and safety-conscious drivers.

Inside the 2025 Acura MDX Type S, comfort is at the forefront. The cabin is spacious, with three rows of seating that can accommodate up to seven passengers. The second-row seats are especially comfortable, offering ample legroom and the ability to recline. The third row is perfect for children or smaller adults, though it can be folded down to provide extra cargo space when needed.

The 2025 Acura MDX Type S is a standout in the luxury SUV market, offering a winning combination of performance, luxury, and practicality.

Price: MDX - $50,900 MDX Tech Package - $56,300 MDX A-Spec - $61,500 MDX Advance Package - $66,000 MDX A-Spec Advance - $68,000 Type S Advance - $74,950 Competes with:

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.