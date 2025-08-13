2026 Hyundai Palisade Raises the Bar With XRT PRO and Calligraphy Trims





The 2026 Hyundai Palisade has undergone a bold redesign and significant upgrades that solidify its status as the brand’s flagship SUV. With the addition of a new hybrid powertrain, expanded tech, and the all-new XRT PRO trim aimed at off-road capability, Hyundai is taking direct aim at top competitors like the Ford Explorer, Toyota Grand Highlander, and Kia Telluride.

Hyundai’s strategy for the Palisade is clear: deliver premium comfort, modern design, and real capability at a competitive price. Starting at $38,935 and topping out at $58,280 for the fully-loaded Calligraphy AWD Hybrid, the new Palisade brings luxury and ruggedness to the mainstream SUV segment.

More Power, More Range

The standout addition is Hyundai’s new 2.5-liter turbocharged hybrid powertrain, delivering a combined 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. Paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, this powertrain targets over 30 mpg on the highway and an impressive estimated driving range of up to 619 miles. It offers 4,000 pounds of towing capacity and is available in front-wheel or all-wheel drive.

Buyers can also stick with the proven 3.5-liter V6, generating 287 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque, matched with an 8-speed automatic. It delivers up to 5,000 pounds of towing capacity, making it the right choice for those needing maximum pulling power.

Both powertrains use regular unleaded gas, and buyers can select from front- or all-wheel drive—except on the XRT PRO, which comes exclusively with AWD.

XRT PRO: Built for the Trail

New for 2026, the XRT PRO trim transforms the Palisade into a legitimate off-road contender. It features a standard electronic rear limited-slip differential (eLSD), terrain-specific drive modes including Mud, Sand, and Snow, and is fitted with all-terrain 255/60R18 tires. Ground clearance increases to 8.4 inches, and approach, departure, and breakover angles are all significantly improved.

Off-road details like front and rear recovery hooks, a surround view monitor with forward ground view, real-time pitch and roll displays, and a tow mode ensure the XRT PRO isn’t just for show. A factory-installed tow hitch is also standard.

Visually, the XRT PRO stands out with exclusive dark-finish wheels, blacked-out exterior trim, a power moonroof, and distinctive badging.

Calligraphy: A Premium Flagship Experience

At the top of the range is the Calligraphy trim, designed to deliver a refined and luxurious experience. Inside, the cabin offers relaxation seating in both the first and second rows, with generous recline angles and ventilation. The third-row seats are heated and power-reclining—first-in-segment features—and can also slide and fold flat at the touch of a button.

The dashboard is dominated by a curved panoramic display featuring dual 12.3-inch screens for instruments and navigation. A 14-speaker Bose surround sound system, ambient lighting, and premium materials throughout the cabin elevate the experience.

Hyundai continues to lead with safety tech. The Calligraphy trim includes a built-in dual-camera dash cam system that records both while driving and while parked. SmartSense, Hyundai’s standard safety suite, brings advanced features like blind-spot cameras, forward collision-avoidance assist, parking collision avoidance, and Remote Smart Parking Assist. Third-row seatbelt pre-tensioners and load limiters are also now included.

Tech, Comfort & Convenience for Every Passenger

The new Palisade emphasizes connectivity and convenience. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, as is a wireless charging pad with integrated cooling. The cabin is filled with thoughtful touches, such as 100-watt USB-C ports, a UV-C sterilization compartment, and Hyundai Digital Key, which allows smartphone-based access. Alexa is built in, and an available Wi-Fi hotspot keeps passengers connected.

The available seating layout includes options for 7 or 8 passengers, with second-row captain’s chairs offering one-touch slide and tilt for easy third-row access. Heated and ventilated seating is available in all three rows, making long trips more comfortable for everyone.

Cargo space is also generous. With all seats up, the Palisade offers 19 cubic feet. Folding the third row expands that to 46 cubic feet, and dropping the second row yields 87 cubic feet of flat storage space, all controllable via cargo area switches.

Bigger, Bolder, Better

Hyundai has increased the size of the Palisade across all major dimensions. It’s 2.5 inches longer overall and the wheelbase grows by 2.7 inches. These increases make room for a more spacious third row and add to the SUV’s imposing presence on the road.

The design is sharper and more muscular, featuring stacked LED headlights, active grille shutters, gloss black or chrome grille options, and bold roof rails (black on XRT PRO, silver on others). Heated and power side mirrors, privacy glass, and a hands-free liftgate come standard across multiple trims. The signature rear wing even hides the wiper arm for a clean look.

The Calligraphy model rolls on 21-inch wheels, the Limited on 20s, and the XRT PRO and base trims use 18-inch wheels for better off-road performance or ride comfort.

Final Thoughts

The 2026 Hyundai Palisade is no longer just a family hauler. With the introduction of the off-road-focused XRT PRO and the luxurious Calligraphy Hybrid, Hyundai is redefining what a mainstream three-row SUV can be. Whether you’re heading to the trailhead or the valet stand, the Palisade offers the capability, comfort, and cutting-edge tech to make the trip enjoyable and stress-free.

Hyundai’s ambitious upgrades make the Palisade a serious contender in an increasingly competitive segment, and it now stands tall among rivals like the Ford Explorer, Toyota Grand Highlander, Chevrolet Traverse, and Honda Pilot. With its blend of performance, refinement, and value, the 2026 Palisade might just be the new benchmark.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/zpqDaVEqQOs

_______________

Lauren Fix is an automotive expert and journalist covering industry trends, policy changes, and their impact on drivers nationwide. Follow her on X @LaurenFix for the latest car news and insights.