2025 Toyota 4Runner: The Ultimate Adventure Off-Road Vehicle



The all-new 2025 Toyota 4Runner is the ultimate tool for powering through, crawling over and diving into your world of adventure. We test drive the Trailhunter and the Platinum trims and show you why this is the ultimate off-road vehicle.

New for 2025 the first-ever Trailhunter off road model and premium Platinum grades are now offered. Standard 14-inch touchscreen display is a major improvement. Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 is standard on all models and gives all trims levels the best state-of-the-art safety.

A nice feature, is a standard power rear window with an available hands-free power liftgate. There is more in our video and we take the 4Runner off road and on the street to show the difference before you decide which trim is best for you.

The long-awaited sixth-generation 4Runner is offered multiple trims: SR5, TRD Sport, TRD Sport Premium, Limited trims, TRD Off-Road, Platinum, Trailhunter, and TRD Pro. There are two engine choices, i-Force and I-Force Max, which both operate on regular fuel.

The maximum towing capacity is 6000 pounds which is a 1000 pound improvement over the previous model. The roof rack is designed for a tent and hold 770 pounds for your cargo or a tent.

New for 2025 is a 3rd row option available on i-FORCE SR5 and LIMITED. The third row is tight but good to have if needed. If you are a a serious off roader than take look at the the Trailhunter, and TRD Pro. TRD Pro aluminum front skid plate, with underbody transfer case and fuel tank protection. Plus Multi-Terrain Select (MTS) and Crawl Control (CRAWL) modes.

There is more technology, JBL audio; wireless Apple Car Play and Android Auto; digital rearview mirror; five USB-C ports and 12 cup and bottle holders. The 4Runner is built in the USA.

The price range from $42,220 - $68,350

