2025 Lexus LX 700h Ultra Luxury & Overtrail SUV

We test drive the 2025 Lexus LX 700h Hybrid, Lexus’ flagship SUV. For 2025 they add a hybrid powertrain, equipped with 3.4L twin-turbo V6; Overtrail grade available exclusively on LX 700h with two or three-rows; Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 now standard across the LX lineup all at a stating price of $106,850. Check out the video as we test drive the Ultra Luxury and the Overtrail trim level.

The new hybrid setup is the exclusive powertrain for the off-road-oriented Overtrail and the ritzy Ultra Luxury trims, bringing more power and a bit more fuel efficiency. A newly developed electrified powertrain, boasting a high-density battery pack and high-torque electric motor paired with a powerful twin-turbocharged V6 engine, the system delivers effortless acceleration and seamless response both on- and off-road. The Lexus does require premium fuel.

My personal favorite is the Ultra Luxury which adds heated and ventilated front seats and second row captain’s chairs. The second-row passenger side power footrest is a real joy for long rides or just taking a break. Plus the second-row captain’s chairs offer massage function. I’m sure the kids will fight for that seat.

If the Ultra Luxury is too much there are four trims: LUXURY; F SPORT; OVERTRAIL; ULTRA LUXURY. It’s easy to tell the difference as the front grill is different for each trim level with its designed under the notion of “Dignified Sophistication”.

After a full-day of driving on and off road in Napa Valley, it's pretty clear Lexus went above and beyond with the 700h, packing in cutting edge performance, tech, comfort and luxury, all wrapped up in a nice package that allows you to decide if you prefer the off-road variant or the best in luxury. Lexus has stepped up its technology to match the rest of the vehicle.

The warranty is three years or 36k miles, but it does include complimentary scheduled maintenance services for two years. The prices range from $115,350 - $141,350.

The Lexus LX 600 and LX700 are built in Georgetown, Kentucky.

Competes with:

Cadillac Escalade - https://youtu.be/g_PNesDiblM BMW X7 - https://youtu.be/DZiRkjFW6H8

Land Rover Range Rover - https://youtu.be/jTcEraR04z0

Mercedes Benz GLS - https://youtu.be/RTL3SUTsnOc

Lincoln Navigator - https://youtu.be/vqBq7I20YVY

Infiniti QX80 - https://youtu.be/BRYA3rfAjQk

Thanks for watching and for your support!

Video Link: https://youtu.be/03XFX0f2J90

______________

Lauren Fix, The Car Coach is a nationally recognized automotive expert, media guest, journalist, author, keynote speaker and television host. A trusted car expert, Lauren provides an insider’s perspective on a wide range of automotive topics and safety issues for both the auto industry and consumers. Her analysis is honest and straightforward.