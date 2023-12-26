2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV a True Game Changer

Chevrolet has unveils its latest remarkable creation.

With cutting-edge technology, stunning design, and eco-friendly features, the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV is set to make some major changes in electric vehicles.

As we delve into the details, you'll discover the Blazer EV's powerful electric motor, enabling a smooth and exhilarating driving experience. We explore the striking exterior design, emphasizing the Blazer EV's aerodynamics and bold presence on the road.

The iconic Chevrolet Blazer heritage blends effortlessly with the modern, futuristic elements, creating an SUV that demands attention wherever it goes. Besides the name, it's totally different than the gas-powered Blazer sister SUV.

The new Blazer EV is available with FWD (LT and RS) RWD, and AWD. It has a roomy interior, offers lots of range, and many helpful technology and standard safety features. LT - single or dual-motor EPA-est. 279 miles on AWD RS - single or dual-motor.

Other features:

* 0 to 60 mph in 6 seconds

* Standard AWD with an EPA-est. 279 miles

* Available FWD or RWD with a GM-est. 324 miles SS - will eventually come out with 557 hp

* Up to 557 horsepower / 648 lb.-ft. of Torque from range-topping SS trim

* GM-estimated range of up to 294 miles with Performance AWD Starting around $56,715

Pros :

* Can go long distances on single charge

* Roomy and quiet cabin

* Standard safety features and SuperCruise

* Smooth ride over bumps and ruts

Cons:

* Lackluster acceleration and handling

* Infotainment system doesn't include #apple CarPlay

* No trunk

* Obstructed rear visibility

Competes with: Ford Mustang Mach-E - https://youtu.be/4vc19eYXhtg Tesla Model Y KIA EV6 - https://youtu.be/RlBr2x3sRF0 Hyundai Ioniq 5 - https://youtu.be/SL4t3mUWBe4 VW id4 - https://youtu.be/ghv_a0G-oBo

