The Stock Market Rally: Buy or Fade?

Last week, the stock market rally was one of the best performances in nearly a year. The S&P 500 surged 3.4%, the Nasdaq climbed 4.4%, and the bulls declared the correction over.

As I have stated before, having watched markets for more than 35 years, I have come to recognize the difference between a relief rally and the end of a corrective cycle. So far, this remains a relief rally until overhead resistance is broken through and successfully retested.

The question that matters now is whether the stock market rally has the institutional support to break through those resistance levels, or whether Monday’s open will reveal the reversal was already finished before most investors realized it started.

The answer, based on every technical and macro lens I use, points heavily toward the latter.

Let’s Review the Tape

The S&P 500 closed at 6,582, bouncing roughly 4.5% off the late-March lows near 6,300. That sounds constructive until you examine what those price levels represent.

The index pushed directly into its 200-day moving average near 6,642 and remains comfortably below the 50-day moving average near 6,789. The 20-DMA trends around 6,607. Together, those three levels form an overhead cluster of resistance that has historically acted as a gravitational ceiling for stocks in corrective environments.

Furthermore, the volume profile we analyzed on Wednesday confirmed the same. Many investors are trapped at those prices, holding positions at a loss and waiting for any rally to exit at break-even, which adds to the risk of a relief rally failure.

Then came Thursday’s escalation, following President Trump’s prime-time address, which offered no clear path toward ending the conflict or reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Unsurprisingly, oil responded immediately. WTI crude surged to $111.54 per barrel on settlement Thursday, the highest close since June 2022. Equity futures reversed what the bulls had built over two sessions, trading sharply lower Thursday morning before recovering to a small gain by the close.

The only thing that likely helped the market end on a good note was that markets were closed for Good Friday. With the jobs report posting a gain of 178,000 on Friday, the market would likely have sold off on the expectation that the Federal Reserve is now fully trapped in terms of monetary policy.

With that said, we need to focus on what the market is telling us, which is where the MFBR index comes in.

Listen to the MFBR Index

Our Money Flow Breadth Ratio, a rules-based institutional flow indicator we’ve backtested across 1,351 weekly observations from 2000 through 2025, currently stands at 35% and is declining.