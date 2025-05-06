'Resistance Is Futile' – For Both Bulls and Bears

“Resistance is futile” was a sentence that struck fear in the hearts of Trekkie fans during “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” specifically in both of the “Best Of Worlds” and “First Contact” episodes. In those episodes, the “Starship Enterprise” crew encountered a species called the “Borg.”

The Borg’s primary purpose was to achieve “perfection” by assimilating other beings and technologies into their “hive mind,” known as the “Collective.” They viewed assimilation as a means to expand their collective knowledge, power, and ultimately, their vision of a perfect and harmonious existence.

The reason “resistance was futile” was that the centralized control, driven by the Borg Queen, allowed for swift and coordinated actions across vast distances. At the same time, the assimilation process threatened to erase individuality and homogenize the galaxy.

I could go on, but you are asking yourself two questions. First, is Lance a total sci-fi geek? Second, what does this have to do with the markets and investing? The answer to the first question is “yes,” as I grew up with William Shatner as James T. Kirk in the original Gene Roddenberry “Star Trek.”

However, let’s dig deeper into the second question.

Over the past two weeks, the market has had a furious nine-day rally, the longest winning streak in 21 years. However, there are two takeaways from such a historic advance. First, it is “bullish” as investors return to the market.

However, investors should also recognize that if the rally is the longest in 21 years, then previous such rallies failed. As shown in the chart below, there have been longer rallies, with 14 trading days being the peak. But in every case, it is worth remembering the following:

“‘Record levels’ of anything are records for a reason. It is where the point was reached where previous limits existed. Therefore, when a ‘record level’ is reached, it is NOT THE BEGINNING, but rather an indication of the MATURITY of a cycle.”