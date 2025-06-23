Rational Investing & Risk After US Strikes Iran

Over the weekend, the U.S. launched strikes against Iran’s nuclear facilities. Currently, I only have the details reported by major mainstream outlets. However, given that stock market futures are trading sharply lower on Sunday, I wanted to get something in print before the market opens relating to navigating this event over the next few days. Here is what we know so far.

On Saturday, the U.S. launched a military operation that struck key Iranian nuclear enrichment sites such as Fordow, Esfahan, and Natanz through a coordinated and targeted effort during the weekend. According to WSJ, A U.S. official said the Trump administration had reached out to Iran to “make clear” the attack was a one-off assault, not the start of a regime-change war.

On Saturday night, the President held a press briefing, declaring that the B-2 stealth bombers and precision bunker-busting ordnance hit targets as U.S. military sources verified the operation. Satellite imagery and preliminary reports indicate the attacks did critically harm Iran’s uranium enrichment capabilities, but the full extent of the damage is currently unknown.